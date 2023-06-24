Magnum P.I. Cancelled at NBC, Will End With Upcoming Season 5B

NBC is saying aloha to Magnum P.I. — and in this case, “aloha” means goodbye.

Magnum will end with the upcoming Season 5B, our sister site Deadline reports. NBC “has opted not to order additional episodes” beyond that with a looming June 30 deadline for the network to pick up cast options for a possible Season 6 — and with the Hollywood writers’ strike approaching its third month with no end in sight.

That leaves 10 episodes of Magnum P.I. still to air in the second half of Season 5. Those episodes were originally slated for midseason 2024, but with the writers’ strike still raging, it’s possible they will air earlier, since they’ve already been filmed.

The new-look Magnum P.I. — a reboot of the classic 1980s Tom Selleck series — stars Jay Hernandez as the titular private eye who solves crimes in sunny Hawaii. Perdita Weeks plays Magnum’s partner/love interest Juliet Higgins, with Zachary Knighton, Amy Hill and Tim Kang leading the supporting cast.

Magnum is no stranger to cancellations: It originally ran for four seasons on CBS before getting axed last year. NBC, though, stepped in to save the show with what was originally billed as a two-season order, but the 20 episodes will all be considered Season 5, with two halves of 10 episodes each.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you mourning the (second) loss of Magnum? What do you want to see in the final episodes? Hit the comments to give us your take.

