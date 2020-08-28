Magnolia Oil & Gas' (NYSE:MGY) Shareholders Are Down 37% On Their Shares

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 15% in the last quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 37% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

Check out our latest analysis for Magnolia Oil & Gas

Given that Magnolia Oil & Gas didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Magnolia Oil & Gas' revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 35%. That looks pretty grim, at a glance. The stock price has languished lately, falling 37% in a year. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

Magnolia Oil & Gas shareholders are down 37% for the year, but the broader market is up 23%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. The three-year loss of 10% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Magnolia Oil & Gas is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.