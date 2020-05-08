Meet Magnolia, The New Gerber Baby Contest Winner

There’s officially a new Gerber baby on the scene. On Friday, the baby food brand announced the winner of its 10th annual Gerber Baby Photo Search contest: 1-year-old Magnolia Earl from Ross, California.

A panel of judges selected Magnolia out of a pool of more than 327,000 entrants to be the 2020 Gerber “spokesbaby.” She will appear on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, and her family will receive a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon. (Note: Verizon is the owner of Verizon Media Group, HuffPost’s parent company.)

Magnolia Earl from Ross, California, is the 2020 Gerber "spokesbaby." (Photo: Courtesy of Gerber)

Magnolia, who celebrates her first birthday on Saturday, makes history as the first adopted baby to win the Gerber contest.

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful,” her mom, Courtney Earl, said in a press release.

“On May 9th, 2019 we received a call from the Adoption Agency that there was an expectant mom that was in labor and wanted to talk to us!” she added. “We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born. Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story. Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

A panel of judges selected Magnolia out of a pool of more than 327,000 entrants. (Photo: Courtesy of Gerber/Earl Family)

The new spokesbaby has two older sisters, 12-year-old Whitney and 8-year-old Charlotte, who is also adopted. As a trio, the girls love splashing in the kiddie pool and dancing to “Baby Shark.”

This year’s contest winner announcement comes a few months later than usual, but the brand hopes Magnolia brings joy to others in these difficult times.

“Photo Search is a moment of celebration that so many families look forward to each year. And this year – perhaps more than ever – the Gerber family is thrilled to celebrate with Magnolia and her family, and with families across America,” Gerber spokeswoman Kelly Schneider noted in the press release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made all of us feel more isolated than ever before, so finding new ways to feel connected has never mattered more.”

Magnolia and her sisters love splashing in the kiddie pool and dancing to “Baby Shark.” (Photo: Courtesy of Gerber/Earl Family)

Added Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka, “At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology.”

Congratulations, baby Magnolia!

