Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits near Temecula

A magnitude 3.3 earthquake was reported Saturday at 3:46 p.m., 12 miles from Temecula, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 15 miles from Escondido, 16 miles from Fallbrook, 17 miles from French Valley and 18 miles from Murrieta.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.4 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

