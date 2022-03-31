Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (MNS.AX) Media Release - EFC Battery Results

·3 min read
Magnis Energy Technologies Limited
Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (MNS.AX) Media Release - EFC Battery Results

Sydney, Australia, Mar 31, 2022 - (ABN Newswire) - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (ASX:MNS) (HAM:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) is very pleased to announce significant results from the EFC battery program achieved using 7Ah commercial cells. These cells are developed using BMLMP technology by Magnis' partner, Charge CCCV, LLC. ("C4V"). Magnis has a 9.65% stake in C4V.

Extra Fast Charging Results

The EFC program which commenced in late 2021 using commercial-size cells running with a 15 minute-charge and variable discharge rate as a part of initial test protocols. The program was interrupted by a planned power outage to allow for the installation of equipment into the Endicott plant. The disruption in power led to data not being recorded post 400 cycles.

A new program using 7Ah commercial cells with a 20 minute-charge and 20 minutedischarge commenced and executed as the continuation of the EFC program. The tests were performed at 90% DOD which equates to 90% of the maximum energy being infused and withdrawn during charge and discharge cycles.

These cells were manufactured with standard scalable processes using materials from highly qualified suppliers which will enable the scale-up of the technology with limited variability leading to a speedy launch into the marketplace.

To date the EFC results received have been very exciting with only 7% capacity loss after 1,020 cycles.

The plan is to take this program to over 3000 cycles and then run new programs at higher currents to achieve a 10-minute charge and then onto a 6-minute charge.

These optimized commercial cells are still within 95% energy density of a regular energy cell, which means minimal energy density loss even at higher charge-discharge currents.

Such a high-power density, Non-LFP cell without any cobalt or nickel makes C4V's technology a leader in the marketplace.

Significance of Results

Industries that require EFC include the transportation industry as they are constantly on the road and the EFC results announced today could be a game changer. The real significance comes from the number of cycles coupled with the charging times.

Traditionally, batteries used in the EV industry currently have up to 80% retention after approximately 1,000 cycles using lower charging rates. When constant fast charging rates are applied the battery life decreases dramatically. Today's EFC results show only a 7% loss after 1020 cycles using a 20 minute-charge.

C4V President Dr Shailesh Upreti commented: "We are making significant progress in our extra fast charging designs. Our vision is to achieve 10,000+ cycles with 10C rates (6 min charge time) and we have gained significant insight that has allowed us to make consistent progress towards that goal."

"Our technology which is an oxygen deficient cell without cobalt and nickel allows us to go extreme on charge and discharge rates without generating a significant localised heat to compromise the safety of the cell architecture."

Magnis Chairman Frank Poullas commented: "Today's results are really exciting and for those who own an electric vehicle they will appreciate the significance of being able to charge in 20 minutes."

"All groups involved understand the significance and are fast tracking this EFC program with the ultimate goal of producing this technology from our NY battery plant."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5NFH02N9


About Magnis Energy Technologies Limited:


Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.

Contact:

Frank Poullas
Executive Chairman
Ph: +61 2 8397 9888
www.magnis.com.au

Source:
Magnis Energy Technologies Limited

Copyright (C) 2022 ABN Newswire. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • House Jan. 6 committee faces time crunch ahead of public hearings

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is facing a time crunch as investigators scramble to piece together former President Donald Trump's words and actions on Jan. 6, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., acknowledged Tuesday. "We're playing 'beat the clock' here against Trump's inner coterie, which thinks they can impede our investigation," Raskin told reporters. The committee, which hopes to begin public hearings in May, is trying to wrap up dozens of witness interviews in the coming weeks.

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • Two more Star Wars games are coming in April

    If you are a Star Wars fan, don't miss out on these games.

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Nunavut wrestlers bring home silver and bronze medals

    With a couple more silver wrestling medals in hand, Eekeeluak Avalak is already looking forward to future competitions. The 18-year-old from Cambridge Bay, Nunavut, is fresh from competing in the Alberta Amateur Wrestling Association's open tournament on March 19 and 20, where he placed second — twice — against older and more experienced wrestlers. "It felt good to be back on the mat, especially having my other teammates in my corner," Avalak said. "[That] made it a lot more enjoyable and a lot

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charge in Florida

    Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski