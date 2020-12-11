The magnifying glass: how Covid revealed the truth about our world

Jonathan Freedland
·31 min read
<span>Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty</span>
Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty

What might be the enduring symbol of the coronavirus that turned our world upside down in 2020? Might it be those Thursday evenings of spring and summer when, at the stroke of 8pm, Britons overcame the national traits of embarrassment and reserve and ventured out on to the doorstep to applaud doctors, nurses and key workers, banging saucepans and nodding to neighbours in a synchronised “clap for carers”? Or might it be the first sign that trouble was coming this way, that footage of Italians singing to each other from their balconies in a ritual that seemed as exotic, distant and unlikely then as the very notion of a “lockdown”, back before that dramatically punitive word lost its sting?

A chequerboard computer screen of faces as Zoom became the prime means of face-to-face contact with those who didn’t live under one roof? The smaller, quieter sight of families visiting grandparents but getting no further than the garden path, toddlers waving through the glass at elderly relatives?

Or maybe something hopeful, perhaps one of those moments from the last weeks of the year that seemed to promise an ending, as scientists announced their breakthrough in finding a vaccine. It could be the pictures of Maggie Keenan, aged 90, becoming the first person in the world to get the jab. Or if a bleaker snapshot was more fitting, it might be an image of an event that recurred throughout 2020: the sparsely attended funeral, mourners kept distant from each other if they were allowed to be present at all. Or the priest in Burnley breaking down in tears as he described bringing food parcels to families so poor, their deprivation deepened by the pandemic, that the children would rip the bags open to get at the food before he’d even got through the door.

Perhaps the lasting motif will not be a scene but an object. Say, the simple face mask, an item that once seemed alien and even frightening but is now commonplace, even if it never quite stopped looking and feeling strange. Maybe it will be those signs that were tied to lamp-posts or marked out on paths in public parks, reminding us to keep 2 metres apart. Alternatively, it could be a gesture, the elbow bump that gained currency when the crisis first hit. Or maybe the symbol that will linger will be the graphic rendering of the dreaded virus itself, an attempt to make the invisible visible: that cartoonish image of a spiked ball, like a festive orange studded with cloves.

NHS staff at Aintree university hospital in Liverpool, UK, on the night of the final Clap for Carers, on 28 May.
NHS staff at Aintree university hospital in Liverpool, UK, on the night of the final Clap for Carers, on 28 May. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

But there is another, less literal candidate. It would be apt because it would remind us what the coronavirus did to us and to our world. A fitting symbol of this global pandemic would be a magnifying glass. For while the virus ended and upended so many lives, and spawned a whole new vocabulary – social distancing, furlough, herd immunity, R number, circuit breaker, bubble, unmute – it did not remake the global landscape so much as reveal what was already there, or what was taking shape, just below the surface.

It amplified it, sometimes distorting it, sometimes illuminating it in alarming detail. Covid‑19, the disease that was first reported to the World Health Organization one year ago this month, served as a lens through which we were able to see our politics, our planet and ourselves with a new and shocking clarity. It made 2020 a year of revelation, even if what was uncovered was not nearly as new as we might imagine.

Perhaps that was most apparent at the top. Even as the virus forced billions to cover their faces, it ripped the mask from so many of our leaders. Naturally, the most lurid case was that of Donald Trump. At the end of last year, plenty of sage observers of the United States – including one, Prof Allan Lichtman, whose model had correctly predicted every election since he devised it nearly 40 years ago – believed that 2020 would see Trump elected to a second term. The economy was thriving and, despite all of Trump’s excesses, the signs were strong that he would elbow his way to victory.

But Covid magnified Trump, enlarging his faults so they became too frightening to miss. It showed him as lacking even the most rudimentary empathy: not once did he channel the anxiety or grief that his nation was feeling, even as the US death toll rose and rose. It showed him to be dishonest, insisting that the virus was about “to disappear”, like “a miracle”, that it would “go away” when the weather got warmer, that it was “fading”, that America was “rounding the corner” even though the infection rate was scaling new heights. And it showed him to have contempt for facts and science, regularly contradicting and undermining the doctors leading the US response to Covid, including the veteran specialist in infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci, one of the defining faces of 2020. Trump urged his supporters to “liberate” themselves from lockdown, even as the disease was running rampant. At one point, Trump suggested Americans should fight the virus by injecting themselves with bleach.

Convinced that a thriving economy would see him win in November, he was determined to pretend that life could function as normal, that masks and distancing were for cowards and losers. Even when he was infected and hospitalised in October, after a maskless super-spreader event at the White House, that remained the message. His most devoted followers swallowed it because, for four years, they had swallowed everything, trusting him more than any expert or authority – more than their own eyes.

Of course, none of this came as news to anyone who had been paying attention. The callousness and the disregard for facts had always been true of Trump and the post-truth, anti-science information cocoon he had built for his devotees, a place where they might huddle together and stay warm. But Covid illuminated those traits of Trump’s more brightly, more lethally, than ever before, just as it confirmed the riven state of contemporary America – a country where even the wearing of a mask could become a cultural and political signifier, revealing on which side of the great divide you stood, red or blue, Donald Trump or Joe Biden, conspiracy theory or science.

The distinction between white- and blue-collar labour found a new form: those who could work from home, and those who couldn’t

And so Americans kept dying, the daily death toll rising above 3,000 in early December – each day a new Pearl Harbor, a new 9/11 – the total on course to reach 300,000 by year’s end. The economy went into reverse and Trump’s ratings refused to rise. Even in a year when Democrats in general slipped back, performing less well in 2020 than they had in the midterms of 2018, Trump lost an election he had once looked set to win. The pandemic had undone him. Under the lens of Covid, he had withered.

Trump was only the most garish example of a pattern that became identifiable across the globe. The populist loudmouths, the braggarts whose stock in trade was railing against the experts, imagining themselves to be free of the laws of factual reality, fared badly against a threat as real as the virus, a menace that could not be talked away with a rally, an insult or a joke. Several contracted it themselves, Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil succumbing early. But their countries struggled too. Both Britain and Brazil won unwanted places in the mortality top 10, measuring total deaths by coronavirus relative to population size. At the time of writing, Britain ended the year as the fifth most lethal country in the world, thanks to a death rate of 873 per million people. Germany, led by the research chemist Angela Merkel, was in 56th place, with 200 deaths per million.

Again, none of this was exactly novel. Even before the pandemic struck, it was clear that Merkel and others valued quiet, technocratic competence while Johnson’s administration was built on slogans and myths, rhetoric and promises, prizing chummy loyalty over the hard graft of good governance. But Covid put that contrast in lights.

ICU patients in Cremona, Lombardy. The town was one of the first in Italy to go into lockdown in February.
ICU patients in Cremona, Lombardy. The town was one of the first in Italy to go into lockdown in February. Photograph: Carlo Cozzoli/Rex/Shutterstock

Johnson and his team handled the crisis with an ineptitude stunning in its consistency. Even while Italians were screaming from their rooftops that the virus was coming our way and that we had to lock down, Johnson was still bragging about shaking hands and giving the green light to mass gatherings, whether at football matches, pop concerts or the Cheltenham Gold Cup – events that were all later linked to spikes in infection. Everyone with a GCSE in science knew that lockdown would have to come sooner or later, but the government chose later – a delay that, had it been avoided, would have saved at least 20,000 lives, at least according to Prof Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London.

Even once the lockdown came, there were curious blind spots. It was not total: up to 20 million air travellers flew into the UK during that first wave, unhindered by even the most basic checks. And despite government promises of a “protective ring” thrown around care homes, the opposite was true. Elderly people were discharged from hospitals and back into care homes without being tested, so seeding a pandemic within the pandemic.

* * *

Britain was slow to get hold of the personal protective equipment it needed, shelling out some £17bn in a supermarket sweep in which millions was funnelled to companies with no track record in the field but with the advantage of friends in high places. In November, the National Audit Office revealed the existence of a “VIP lane” for those would-be suppliers lucky enough to have a friend in parliament or in ministerial office. If you were so blessed, you were more than 10 times likelier than a regular bidder to hit the jackpot and bag a lucrative government contract. Again, to learn that Britain is a chumocracy where it pays to know the right people was hardly a stunning surprise. But Covid left no doubt.

It was the same story with the “test and trace” saga. Having abandoned community testing, flirting instead with the notion of herd immunity, the government then had to catch up. But the record was, once more, one of cronyism and failure. Testing apps that failed to work; tracers hired with next to no training, left idle and unused for shift after shift; a computer system that offered people tests at the opposite end of the country; stats that suggested a mere 11% of those contacted went ahead and isolated for 14 days. It was called NHS test and trace, trading off the public affection, even reverence, for the National Health Service – a civic religion whose status was magnified in this year of the pandemic – but the work was contracted out to private firms such as Serco and Sitel.

New Yorkers take in the sun in designated spots in Domino Park, Brooklyn, in May.
New Yorkers take in the sun in designated spots in Domino Park, Brooklyn, in May. Photograph: Spencer Platt/Getty

Through it all, Johnson – a leader for sunny days who found himself facing a hurricane – tried to dodge his duty to deliver bad news. Again and again, he served up false cheer. In March he said we would “send coronavirus packing” within 12 weeks. In July, he said it would all be over by Christmas. In mid-October, he rebuffed Labour calls for a second, circuit-breaking lockdown, adamant that such a move would be a “disaster”. But by Halloween he was back on TV, announcing – guess what – a second English lockdown.

It worked so well that whole areas of the country emerged from it only to be placed into a higher “tier” than the one they were in before. Ahead now is a five-day easing of restrictions for Christmas, but that relaxation was never related to any letup in the virus itself. Rather, it was born of the sense that if tighter restrictions remained in place for the holiday season, they would just be ignored. Better to adapt the law than for the law to be an ass.

Many Britons, like their counterparts in the US, spent much of 2020 lamenting their misfortune in being saddled with such woefully inferior leadership at a time when they were reminded anew how much quality at the top matters. They eyed the likes of Merkel or Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand – steady, sober, serious – just as they marvelled at the competence on display in South Korea, Vietnam or Taiwan, where the total number of deaths were 526, 35 and seven respectively (and remember, the virus struck South Korea early). The contrast with their own, supposedly “world-beating” administrations was stark.

More than nine in 10 UK deaths from Covid were among those over 65 … The young paid less of a mortal price, but their lives were shaken

As if to fill the vacuum, leadership came from other quarters, some of them unexpected. In the first lockdown, it was not the prime minister, itching to channel Winston Churchill, who found the right register but rather the woman whom Churchill had once served as prime minister: namely, the Queen. In a rare TV address to the nation, she promised that “We will meet again”, a nod to wartime and to Vera Lynn that simultaneously warned the country that this was as mortal a threat as war, and reminded us that we’d got through worse.

Next in line was someone more than 70 years younger. Somehow it fell to Manchester United’s striker Marcus Rashford to articulate the sentiment that a moment of peril demanded more from us, that we had to look after each other better. His campaign for the extended provision of free school meals in England to the poorest and hungriest children spoke to Britons’ better angels, and forced a government U-turn – twice.

The coronavirus also placed a magnifying lens over one fact that was true but perhaps not quite so vividly clear before the pandemic: that this is a disunited kingdom.

That was conspicuously true in a practical way: thanks to devolution, the UK became a patchwork of differing rules and regulations, so that the once-mundane business of social interaction depended on which of the four nations you were in. While a pint in a pub might be legal in England, you had to check whether it was permitted in Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland. The rule of six might allow you to host a gathering of six relatives plus a baby on one side of the border, but the baby might count as one of the six on the other. Of course, devolution had been a fact of British life since 1999. But never was the variance between the UK’s constituent nations so manifest or so intrusive into quotidian life.

Maria Paula Moraes hugs her father through a &#x002018;hug curtain&#x002019; in S&#xe3;o Paulo, Brazil, in July.
Maria Paula Moraes hugs her father through a ‘hug curtain’ in São Paulo, Brazil, in July. Photograph: Sebastião Moreira/EPA

Still, those were hardly the divisions that mattered most. Inequality is so entrenched, it can feel like a law of nature. Even so, the coronavirus lens managed to magnify it in new and sharp ways. US politicians like to speak of the difference between jobs where you shower before you go to work and jobs where you shower once you get home. In the age of Covid, that distinction between white- and blue-collar labour found a new form: those who could work from home, and those who couldn’t.

A gulf rapidly opened between those who complained about Zoom fatigue, laughing about dressing to impress above the waist while wearing leisurewear below, and those who had no such option – those whose places of work were shut and who suddenly feared for their livelihoods. The former saw no hit to their income: on the contrary, now that their outgoings were sharply reduced, their finances became plumper – in the first half of 2020, UK household savings rose by £100bn. For some in that category, lockdown meant baking sourdough bread, learning a language or pausing to smell the roses.

But for those on the other side of the WFH divide, especially those with jobs in retail or hospitality, contingent on actual places being open to actual people, lockdown meant waiting on furlough payments and government support, knowing that eventually the help would run out. It meant families living on top of each other, often in cramped flats that suddenly felt twice as small now that everyone was kept at home. It meant keeping children, at home from spring to autumn, from climbing the walls.

* * *

This was a global picture, the virus widening the chasm between the richest and poorest. The wealthiest got even wealthier. For the billionaire class, 2020 was a banner year, their fortunes topping $10.2tn (£7.6tn) in the summer – a giant increase on the year before, according to data from the Swiss bank UBS. The face of that enrichment was Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, whose pockets were filled by the pandemic and the dependency on home delivery it induced. In 2020 he became the first human being to have a personal fortune in excess of $200bn, that sum swollen every time someone, somewhere, preferred to click rather than don a mask and walk to a shop.

And yet 2020 was also the year Britons used food banks in record numbers and the year when thousands of cars lined up in Dallas, Texas, queueing to get help at a “food distribution event”, with some 25,000 waiting in line on a single day. Underemployment, a lack of good, secure, well-paid, full-time jobs, had long been a problem in the UK and across the industrialised west. Covid magnified that into something even bigger: mass unemployment, on a scale unseen for decades.

As Britain braced for the most severe economic contraction since the “great frost” of 1709, it was those with least who were hit hardest. According to the Legatum Institute, nearly 700,000 people, including 120,000 children, were driven into poverty in the UK by the pandemic. And because poverty is about flesh and blood, not just pounds and pence, that had lethal consequences. An analysis described by the BBC found that “the death rate from all causes between April and June in the most deprived areas was nearly double that of deaths in the least deprived parts of England.”

The divide cut across multiple lines. It was regional, with north hit harder than south: that BBC study found that most of the top 10 towns and cities with the highest death rates were in northern England. It didn’t help that much of the north had to endure tougher, tier 3 restrictions for months on end without, at least according to the region’s leaders, the financial help that might have eased the pain.

It was gendered. Though men seemed much likelier to die from Covid, it was women who were taking more of the strain. One survey found women reporting higher levels of anxiety over the virus than men, while later research produced the doubtless related finding that women were working harder and longer, now often doing their regular jobs from home as well as increased childcare. It concluded that women were 43% more likely than men to have increased their hours beyond the standard working week. The result: a rise in mental distress.

A nurse wearing PPE comforts another as they change shifts at Cremona hospital, Italy, in March.
A nurse wearing PPE comforts another as they change shifts at Cremona hospital, Italy, in March. Photograph: Paolo Miranda/AFP/Getty

And it was generational. The old suffered most directly, of course, as it was the over-85s who were most vulnerable to the disease: more than nine in 10 UK deaths from Covid were among those over 65, with the average age of the dead over 80, according to the Office for National Statistics. But although the young paid less of a mortal price, their lives were badly shaken.

It might be the babies whose first months were deprived of the usual socialisation of seeing other babies. It could be the children who were home-schooled, the lucky ones treated to lessons in half-remembered maths from bleary-eyed parents coupled with the blessed relief of a Horrible Histories video, the less fortunate given next to no education from March to September so that a London School of Economics study in October warned of “permanent educational scarring” among a cohort of students who had lost time and teaching they would never get back.

Even among those less lastingly damaged, the cancellation of exams may have brought a fleeting surge of relief, but that soon gave way to a sense of unfinished business: they had been denied the closure of completion. Sixteen-year-olds had lost out on the post-exam summer that represents a coming of age: those sweet weeks of abandon and the first taste of adulthood. Eighteen-year-olds saw university places, and the dreams that went with them, slip through their fingers. Both were subject to the whims of an algorithm that, before its calculations were discarded – in yet another government cockup – looked with favour on children lucky enough to go to schools that had done well in the past, especially private ones. The coronavirus lens magnified a pattern of British life that predated the disease, a pattern indeed that predates us all: to those with much, more shall be given.

Those already at university found themselves either sent home or locked up, while graduates were pushed out into a job market that had rarely looked colder or more deserted. One recruiter reported a 60% fall in the first half of the year in advertised roles for those with a degree. The wider picture was not much better. Sixteen- to 24-year-olds accounted for almost 60% of the total fall in employment during the pandemic, with youth unemployment on course to hit 17% by the end of this year.

That’s partly because of the jobs that young people do: under-25s were much more likely to work in areas hit by social-distancing requirements, hospitality the most obvious. But it was also further confirmation of a trend in British life visible long before the coronavirus: saddled with student debt and thwarted by the shortage of affordable housing, the young are becoming the poor relations of their parents. Even inside companies, you could see it with awkward clarity: Zoom calls where older staff had a backdrop of a study in a spacious house, talking to younger colleagues perched on the end of a bed in a rented room.

Coronavirus was unforgiving like that, magnifying the blemishes on the skin of our society, showing up the deep lines that divide it. And given that it did that for regional, class, gender and age divisions, it was scarcely a surprise that it exposed racial inequality too. Among men in England and Wales, those of black African background had the highest Covid-related rate of death: 2.7 times higher than that of white males. Among women, the highest death rate was among women of black Caribbean background, almost twice that of white women.

There was no escaping it. Covid killed black and minority ethnic people in disproportionate numbers. Was there a physiological or even genetic explanation for that, perhaps rooted in a greater incidence among BAME communities of pre-existing conditions such as respiratory illness, heart disease and diabetes? The ONS put greater weight on matters of geography and income: where people lived and how much they earned. Experts pointed to the fact that black and Asian people were disproportionately likely to be in public-facing jobs – in hospitals and care homes, on buses and trains – or in multigenerational households, where they were at greater risk of being exposed to the virus.

Strictly speaking, it was a separate matter, unrelated to Covid, but it was grimly fitting that the other great upheaval of 2020 – the Black Lives Matter protests, where crowds gathered across the world, in city centres that had, until then, been empty, their faces covered by masks – had a slogan that carried an unintended echo of coronavirus and the way it kills. The phrase in question consisted of George Floyd’s last words, as he was beaten to death by Minneapolis police: I can’t breathe.

Black Lives Matter protesters at a demonstration in Coimbra, Portugal, in June.
Black Lives Matter protesters at a demonstration in Coimbra, Portugal, in June. Photograph: Paulo Novais/EPA

Of course, the racial injustice highlighted by the BLM movement had always been there but it’s just possible that a global crisis somehow provided the space in which people could at last look it in the eye. The first phase of the pandemic brought grief and loss to many hundreds of thousands across the world – a tally of death that would eventually rise beyond 1.5m – but in among the fear and the stress, it also imposed a rare and unfamiliar pause. An old refrain, resonant because of its futility, is “Stop the world, I want to get off.” Covid seemed to offer that opportunity: for a while, the world came to a stop.

It coincided with an uncommonly beautiful British spring. For those lucky enough to have outdoor space – a garden, a balcony, a patch of green – it felt like a chance to take a breath. People marvelled at the natural world they had previously ignored – plants or trees they had rushed past on their daily commute which, now that they took a daily walk around the neighbourhood instead, they saw, as if for the first time. A social media staple of the period was a photograph of a rare bird or unfamiliar animal spotted roaming deserted city streets, along with the caption: “Nature is healing.”

It wasn’t a wholly fatuous claim. City centres previously choked with traffic were now easier on the lungs. You’d look upward and see skies clear of aircraft: passenger air travel was down 90% year on year in April and down by 75% even in August, when lockdowns had eased and millions would normally be thinking of a holiday. A pair of environmental scientists found that the pandemic response had significantly improved air quality in different cities across the world, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, lessened water and noise pollution, and contributed towards a possible “restoration of the ecological system”. Of course, there was a downside: an increase in medical waste, including plastics used for PPE, gloves and, inevitably, masks.

A woman takes photos of cherry blossom in Yuyuantan park in Beijing, China, in March.
A woman takes photos of cherry blossom in Yuyuantan park in Beijing, China, in March. Photograph: Ng Han Guan/AP

Still, the year of the virus provided a glimpse of how things could be different. Those environmental researchers wondered if “the global response to Covid-19 also teaches us to work together to … save the Earth from the effects of global climate change”. Mike Clemence of the pollsters Ipsos reported that UK alertness to climate change – rising anyway since 2013 – increased by another five points this year. He picked up from his focus groups the view that 2020 might become a precedent, “a demonstration that large-scale social changes can be made pretty quickly – if people work with the government towards the same, simple goal”. It’s a hopeful thought. If we could show the same focus in facing down a persistent and gradual threat, the climate crisis, as we did in dealing with a sudden, immediate one, who knows what might be possible?

The lens of coronavirus showed up a great deal that was already happening in our world, but it also magnified much about ourselves and the way we live. Trends that predated the pandemic were accelerated. Working from home was already on the rise, but it went from being an exception to the rule. Many white-collar staff and professionals suspect they might never again return to the office or, if they do, it will be for only a day or two a week. The default expectation that work means a commute to sit in a big room, surrounded by others staring at the same computer screens you could all be staring at in your homes – that expectation has surely gone for ever. Every company that got through the pandemic in one piece made the case for the burial of the office: by managing without it, they proved its dispensability. Some organisations have already sold up or cancelled the lease they had on premises, concluding they won’t be needing them any more.

There was a secondary pandemic – of loneliness. The war against the virus deprived people of elemental human contact

People were increasingly shopping online before 2020, and that trend too gathered pace: it’s estimated that the pandemic accelerated the shift from physical stores to digital shopping by about five years. You could see the evidence in the December collapse of Debenhams or the Arcadia group that included Topshop – and in the streets where once thriving shops were boarded up.

The combined effect of those two trends, their tempo turned to a gallop by Covid, could be a wholesale remoulding of British towns and cities, whose centres were shaped over centuries to host work and commerce. Both those activities were already making their steady migration into our homes, but the pandemic gave them an extra shove.

In 2020 we got a glimpse of a strange future: the high street deserted, while residential roads thronged with delivery drivers bringing to our door the things we used to go out to buy or consume with other people. Pubs were already closing at speed – 20 a week in 2019 – but the rolling waves of Covid restrictions, forcing pubs to close their doors for months at a time, proved too much even for many of those who had, until then, clung on.

The result was a secondary pandemic – of loneliness. The war against the virus deprived people of elemental human contact; the phrase “social distancing” became all too real. After just a week of lockdown, the proportion of Britons reporting a bout of loneliness rose from one in 10 to one in four. And that, in turn, fed a deep hunger for togetherness.

The government has announced that up to three households will be able to mix indoors and stay with each other overnight from 23 to 27 December under loosened coronavirus restrictions across the UK.

Can I eat out with my Christmas bubble?

No. In a blow to pubs and restaurants, and families who like to avoid the piles of washing-up, separate households in a Christmas bubble will not be able to meet up in hospitality venues. However, members of a Christmas bubble can meet at home, in places of worship and in outdoor public places including gardens. You can continue to meet people who are not in your Christmas bubble outside your home according to the rules in the tier you are staying in.

Is there a limit on the number of people who can meet up as part of a bubble?

There is no maximum size for a Christmas bubble, so you don’t need to worry if you and those you join with live in large households.

If I’m already in a bubble with another household, do we count as one household or two for the new Christmas rules?

Under the rules, a support bubble will count as one household when Christmas bubbles are being formed.

Can I join more than one Christmas bubble?

No, the bubbles have to be exclusive, and they cannot change over the five-day period – so pick your households carefully. This means that you can’t mix with two households on Christmas Day, and then a different two households on Boxing Day. However, children whose parents are separated will be able to move between two Christmas bubbles so they’re able to celebrate with both parents.

Do I need to socially distance from the people in my Christmas bubble?

Bubble members will not be required to social distance while they are together, so they can hug or kiss under the mistletoe. However, people are advised to exercise caution if there are vulnerable people involved in their bubble. 

What about care home residents?

In England, some care home residents may be allowed to form a bubble with one other household, in agreement with the home and subject to individual risk assessments. In this case, social distancing should be maintained, with regular hand washing and ventilation to reduce risk. Care home residents should not form a three-household Christmas bubble at any point.

Can I travel to meet up with people in my Christmas bubble?

Individuals will be able to travel between coronavirus tiers and across the UK during the designated festive period (23 to 27 December). People will be able to travel to and from Northern Ireland for an extra day either side of that period, to allow for the extra time needed.

What if I live in a shared household?

In England, people living in shared households can split and join separate Christmas bubbles without breaking the three-household rule. So a group of, say, four young people living together would all be allowed to return home to their four separate families for Christmas and then come back to their shared home after the festive period.

Jessica Murray

It was apparent in those first weeks of spring, when the sun shone and there was a sudden and welcome outbreak of community spirit, incarnated by that weekly round of 8pm applause. You could taste a solidarity that we might have heard about from parents or grandparents but had only rarely experienced for ourselves. For a while, there was a feeling – however brief or illusory – that we really were all in it together. You were locked down, but so was your boss and so were the most famous people in the world – some of them posting excruciating video messages to prove it.

Perhaps that was why there was such a fierce reaction to Dominic Cummings and his violation of lockdown regulations, later justified with a comically unapologetic performance that centred on a claim to have driven to a Barnard Castle beauty spot solely to test his eyesight. It wasn’t just that Cummings had broken the rules; he had broken something we’d come to cherish: a sense of collective endeavour. He made those who had stayed at home and stayed away from their loved ones – even in their last, dying hours – feel like fools, suckers who had taken their leaders’ word at face value, not realising what the powerful had always known: that rules are made to be broken. Small wonder that public compliance after the Cummings affair never again reached the level it had achieved before. Scholars called it the Cummings effect.

Workers at a testing site in Tianjin, China, in November.
Workers at a testing site in Tianjin, China, in November. Photograph: VCG/Getty

The bitterness of that betrayal will fade, not least because by year’s end Cummings had gone. But how much of the sentiment that made it sting – that sense of shared destiny and shared effort – will endure? Britons will surely remember the gratitude they felt for the nurses, doctors and care workers who protected them when coronavirus was still such a mysterious menace, when we didn’t know how – or how easily – we might catch it, or how deadly it could be. But the extension of that admiration for other key workers who were keeping the country going, perhaps that was more fragile. That the chancellor felt able to impose a public sector pay freeze in November on all but NHS and care staff suggested he, at least, had drawn that conclusion.

Even so, the pandemic did allow us to learn again what we value most. Along with healthcare workers, scientists were the year’s heroes – a reminder that, when it comes to life and death, and despite Michael Gove’s notorious 2016 declaration, the country had not had enough of experts. On the contrary, we couldn’t get enough of them – urging them, begging them, to come up with a vaccine which, incredibly, they did, and with unprecedented speed.

We learned who we are by what we missed. Life without even the possibility of a trip to the pub; a night of laughter at the theatre; tears at the cinema or the thrill of live music; an afternoon shouting yourself hoarse at the football; a quick chat over a drink or a long meal with friends; a few hours with your parents or your children; or a simple, wordless hug – that kind of life was hollow and hard. We longed to know those pleasures once more.

The pandemic took away so many lives, but it also reminded us what life is for: the simple joy of being with other people, close enough to touch and be touched. Like a magnifying glass placed over each one of us, the virus revealed what is our greatest weakness but also our most precious strength: our need for each other.

• Throughout 2020, Guardian journalists have worked round-the-clock to dig out the truth about the pandemic. Because good journalism can help save lives. Support independent media. Support the Guardian.

• Read more about how Covid-19 changed everything in a special supplement in Saturday’s Guardian

Latest Stories

  • Kyrie Irving calls media 'pawns,' hopes $25,000 fine helps 'marginalized communities in need'

    Kyrie Irving doesn't seem bothered by his $25,000 fine.

  • UFC facing class action lawsuit worth up to $5 billion after fighters score legal victory

    The UFC's roughest fight could be in the courtroom over the next few years.

  • You won't see a Bill Belichick team look much sloppier than Patriots did in loss to Rams

    The Patriots finally fell apart on Thursday night.

  • All quiet on Jays' front — for now — as baseball's virtual winter meetings wrap

    It was status quo for the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday as the annual winter meetings wrapped without any significant moves by Canada's only big-league team.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul will be subjects of Disney+ original movies based on their lives

    Giannis Antetokounmpo teased the project in October, putting out a casting call looking for a kid to play him.

  • Week 14 fantasy football rankings: Be weary of Christian McCaffrey as playoffs begin

    Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.

  • Need a gift idea? These books are must-reads for any sports fan

    Looking for a gift idea for the sports fan in your life? We're here to help.

  • Liberty coach Hugh Freeze tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'

    Liberty is 9-1 and awaiting its bowl game destination.

  • The 10 major offseason moves you need to know before the 2020-21 NBA season

    The 2020-21 NBA season is set to begin Dec. 22, just two months after the league crowned its champion in the Orlando bubble and a month after the draft and free agency were condensed into a single week. It has been a whirlwind, so we are here with the Cliff’s Notes: Our 10 things you need to know from this offseason.

  • Wayne Gretzky rookie card first hockey card to break $1-million milestone

    Wayne Gretzky's name appears at No. 1 an astounding 60 times in the NHL's record book. More than two decades after retiring, The Great One set another high-water mark early Friday morning. A mint condition 1979 O-Pee-Chee Gretzky rookie card became hockey's first to cost more than US$1 million when it fetched $1.032 million at auction ($1.29 million including the buyer's premium).  Dallas-based Heritage Auctions says the trading card is just one of two featuring No. 99 from O-Pee-Chee's 1979 run to get a perfect "gem mint" score from the Professional Sports Authenticator grading service. That's out of the 5,711 Gretzky cards the PSA evaluated. By comparison, there are more than 300 Fleer Michael Jordan rookie cards with the same "gem mint" rating. In the description of the Gretzky collectible on its website, Heritage Auctions says it's extremely rare to find one in perfect condition because of how cards were cut from the original sheets back in the 1970s. According to the auction house, O-Pee-Chee, which was essentially the Canadian arm of U.S.-based Topps, "used wire rather than blades to segregate individual cards from their printed sheets, creating a problem that was progressively compounded as the wire dulled from use. Eventually, the cards would suffer cuts as jagged as those on Terry Sawchuk's face." Gretzky retired from the NHL in 1999 with a record 894 goals, 1,963 assists and 2,857 points. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • How America will beat COVID

    As COVID-19 deaths continue to climb, the pandemic's end is also coming into focus. Here's how we'll know it's almost over.

  • Georgia Tech coach says he doesn't remember what he said in tense postgame handshake with Pitt coach

    Geoff Collins was not interested in shaking Pat Narduzzi's hand after Pitt's 24-20 win Thursday night.

  • Browns seek revenge and respect when they face the Ravens on Yahoo Sports app

    The Browns want to make up for a season-opening blowout loss at Baltimore.

  • 8 Canadians worth watching among record number in NCAA basketball

    If you want evidence that Canadian basketball is thriving, look no further than the NCAA. On the men's side, a record number of Canadians — over 150 — are scattered throughout American schools. Meanwhile, there are seven Canadian women among the pre-season top-10 teams alone. More than 100 Canadian women are playing NCAA basketball — another all-time high. It's part of the reason Drew Ebanks projects 40 Canadians will be in the NBA within five years — the same prediction recently made by Team Canada general manager Rowan Barrett. Ebanks runs On Point Basketball, a website dedicated to Canadian basketball. The NCAA seasons recently started, but like with college football, postponements and delays are ravaging the sport. Duke coach Mike Kryzyzewski recently called to pause play following a loss. For now, the journey to March Madness continues. Here are some Canadians you should be watching: Marcus Carr, point guard, Minnesota. Carr played high school basketball with RJ Barrett at Montverde Academy in Orlando, Fla. After one year at Pittsburgh, Carr transferred to Minnesota where he debuted last season, averaging 15.4 points per game. Through five games this season, the Toronto native has already pushed that number to 25.6. "Right now, I don't know if you could say there's a better point guard — maybe [potential No. 1 pick] Cade Cunningham. Other than him, I think Marcus Carr is probably playing the best at the point guard position in the country," Ebanks said. Carr's older brother, Duane Notice, has played for Team Canada and Raptors 905, and is now with the CEBL's Hamilton Honey Badgers. Carr contemplated entering the 2020 draft, but with the pandemic preventing some workouts and promoting uncertainty, he chose to return to Minnesota for a year. So far, that choice is paying off for the smooth-shooting guard. Laeticia Amihere, forward, South Carolina. Credited as the first Canadian woman to dunk, Amihere went viral when she pulled off the feat at just 15 years old. Now Amihere, who's already played 33 games with Team Canada, is looking to step into a key role on the pre-season No. 1 Gamecocks. "At some point in her career, she's going to be possibly the top player on that South Carolina team," Ebanks said. Amihere tore her ACL in 2017, and as recently as last season was still playing on a minutes restriction. But the highly touted athlete made the most of her 12.8 minutes per game, averaging nearly five points and four rebounds. That only portends well for what's to come. Andrew Nembhard, guard, Gonzaga. Nembhard joins the top-ranked Bulldogs as a backup to NBA lottery hopeful Jalen Suggs. But as soon as the third game, Suggs was hurt and Nembhard stepped in, scoring 19 points to go with six assists and five rebounds in a win over No. 11 West Virginia. "He filled in admirably, way better than expected in that game. He's kind of like a cheat code for Gonzaga basketball," Ebanks said. An NBA hopeful, Nembhard wants to use the stage Gonzaga will get this season to vault up draft boards following two average seasons at Florida. Aaliyah Edwards, forward, Connecticut. Edwards is the likeliest NCAA Canadian to reach the pros, according to Ebanks. Expected to earn a large share of minutes as a freshman, Edwards' UConn debut was delayed due to positive tests in the program. But the 18-year-old, who wears purple and gold braids to honour Kobe Bryant, will get her first taste as the Huskies play four games in the next 10 days. Zach Edey, centre, Purdue. By virtue of being seven-foot-four — yes, you read that correctly — Edey is instantly an NBA prospect. You would think someone at that height has played basketball his whole life, except Edey didn't participate in his first organized event until 2017, citing himself as "more of a hockey and baseball guy." "His trajectory in basketball has been so far ahead of where you would predict. He punishes defenders inside, he plays like a big man and that's very surprising considering he's only been playing basketball for a few years," Ebanks said. Edey is an old-school centre who provides loads of post presence, but he may need to improve his IQ and athleticism to become playable in today's NBA. Hailey Brown, forward, Michigan. Brown, now in her third season, has started for No. 19 Michigan since she was a freshman. One year later, she earned the school's Unsung Hero award for her contributions to the team outside of the box score as a sophomore. Now a senior, Brown is hoping her sound play translates to a pro career. "Hailey's been having a pretty solid season, showing a touch from outside, being able to shoot the three as well. So you gotta like what she's been doing." Brown's boyfriend, RJ Barrett, was drafted third overall by the New York Knicks in 2019. Eugene Omoruyi, forward, Oregon. The Rutgers transfer immediately impressed in his new digs, with a career-high 31 points and 11 rebounds in his Ducks debut. Coach Dana Altman lavished Omoruyi with praise for his effort following the game. The native of Mono, Ont., attended Orangeville Prep, where he played with NBAers Jamal Murray and Thon Maker. He's hoping an old-school post game can help him play with that pair once again. "He relishes contact, can jump through the gym … Right now I think scouts are perked up for Eugene. You'd wish Eugene was about 6-8, he'd probably be projected top 5, but because he's a bit of a tweener we'll see what happens," Ebanks said. Shaina Pellington, guard, Arizona. The Pickering, Ont., native was Big 12 freshman of the year with Oklahoma in 2018 before transferring to the desert. Because of transfer rules, Arizona's late-November opener was Pellington's first college game in 550 days. In between, the sharpshooter spent time with the national team, helping it qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Ebanks said Pellington's polish means she's well-positioned for a run to make the WNBA.

  • AP sources: Phillies hiring Dombrowski to lead baseball ops

    PHILADELPHIA — Whether rebuilding or reloading, small market or large, Dave Dombrowski has been a big success at every major league stop.His next challenging project: a Philadelphia Phillies team that's gone nine years without a winning record.Dombrowski is set to join the Phillies as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the team hadn’t announced the hire. An official announcement is expected as early as Friday, according to one of the people.Andy MacPhail is the Phillies' current president and has planned to retire after the 2021 season. He said in October he would be willing to step aside sooner to make way for a new baseball operations boss.Philadelphia reassigned general manager Matt Klentak within the organization after finishing 28-32 last season.The 64-year-old Dombrowski has led baseball operations for four teams over more than three decades in the majors, taking a trio of franchises to the World Series. His clubs have won four pennants and two Series titles.Dombrowski was the youngest general manager in baseball history when he took over the Montreal Expos in 1988 at 31 years old, and he played a major role in putting the small-market club on a path to contention with its fruitful farm system.He joined the expansion Florida Marlins in 1991, two years before their first game, and was the chief architect of their 1997 World Series championship. Then he oversaw an ownership-mandated fire sale, helping to ultimately rebuild a Marlins squad that won another title in 2003, although Dombrowski had left for Detroit by then.Dombrowski turned a Tigers team that lost an American League-record 119 games in 2003 into a perennial winner. Detroit won four straight division titles from 2011-14 and AL pennants in 2006 and 2012 before cutting him loose after the 2015 season.He joined the Red Sox as president of baseball operations the following August and made a number of key acquisitions — including ace Chris Sale, slugger J.D. Martinez and manager Alex Cora — that led to Boston's 2018 World Series championship.Dombrowski was fired by the Red Sox in September 2019 amid a disappointing follow-up to the championship run.Known for aggressively pursuing major league talent, Dombrowski has also overseen the drafting and development of a number of stars, including Rondell White, Cliff Floyd, Josh Beckett, Justin Verlander and Rick Porcello.While he's always been able to land top players — both by buying free agents and trading away prospects — Dombrowski is taking over a franchise that might not be positioned to spend freely due to existing big contracts and the burden of the coronavirus pandemic.Phillies owner John Middleton has spent aggressively in recent seasons, most notably signing slugger Bryce Harper to a $330 million, 13-year deal in 2019. The team has millions more tied up in deals for Zack Wheeler, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and Aaron Nola.The spending spree could be at an end, at least for now. A person familiar with the Phillies’ finances told the AP last week the club lost $145 million during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season played without fans. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t officially released the figures.Philadelphia finished four games below .500 last season under new manager Joe Girardi, one win shy of ending a nine-year playoff drought. The Phillies haven’t had a winning season since taking five straight division titles, two National League pennants and one World Series crown from 2007-11.___AP Sports Writers Jake Seiner and Mike Fitzpatrick contributed to this report.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • End around: Browns' Garrett goes from villain to Man of Year

    One regrettable, violent moment nearly changed everything for Myles Garrett.He wouldn't let it.Suspended, disgraced and branded a villain for his helmet-swinging attack on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the closing seconds of a nationally televised game last year, Garrett found his playing career at a crossroads. He considered quitting.However, he pushed on and persevered. Garrett turned his story around.The Browns' star defensive end on Thursday was named the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year, which annually recognizes the NFL’s best players for their excellence on the field and dedication to community service.“It was never going to deter me or shake my spirit or take me off the path I’ve been on and I was going to go,” Garrett said of the incident with Rudolph, which resulted in a six-game league ban. “I’ve always wanted to do these kinds of things and nothing is going to change that.”In addition to being one of the game's best defenders, Garrett is also a high-profile ambassador for several charitable causes, serving as the active player captain for Waterboys, an organization focused on bringing clean water to communities in East Africa.Earlier this year, Garrett took a two-week trip to Tanzania and helped install wells.He's made an equally significant impact at home. This summer, he reached out to victims of police brutality and their families, and Garrett covered the funeral costs for David McAtee, a barbecue restaurant owner in Louisville, Kentucky, who was shot and killed during protests.In Cleveland, Garrett teamed up with Cleveland Hope Exchange and local businesses to provide more than 24,000 pounds of food and additional resources to those affected by COVID-19 pandemic.Powerful and unrelenting on the field. Caring and kind off it.“Myles has a great heart," Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said. "If people questioned it because of one action last year, then shame on them because you can learn from mistakes, as I personally know very well. Myles is a great guy. He has been doing things for a lot of people around the world for a while. That just shows his character and his heart."He is obviously a great representation of this franchise.”The Browns stood by Garrett in the aftermath of the Rudolph incident — he claimed the QB used a racial slur — and suspension. The team never wavered in its belief in Garrett and signed him to a five-year, $125 million contract extension in July.Browns first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett made a strong early impression.“Myles, from the moment I have been with him, has been a team player all of the way,” Stefanski said. “And obviously a very high-calibre player. Off of the field, he is very conscientious. He wants to make an impact in this community and really around the country and around the world. He has done an exemplary job at that.”Garrett credits his family, a “pretty small circle” of friends and teammates with helping him cope during a difficult period following the event with Rudolph.It's not that he's been trying to make amends over the past year or prove anything to anyone. This wasn't an attempt to rehabilitate his name or standing, or convince people he wasn't vicious.This was simply Garrett being himself while following the legacy of Payton, the late Chicago Bears Hall of Fame running back for whom the award is named.“To me, this has nothing to do with what happened last year," said Garrett, who played last week after missing two games with COVID-19.He's humbled to be singled out by the Browns for his efforts, and he plans to keep serving others.“It is not about being honoured or recognized and praised for what you are doing. It is just about doing it,” he said. "You do not have to have your name called. You do not have to have your name on a banner or hung up or anything. It is just how you live your life. That is it. It is the love and the actual kindness that you have in your heart that you can’t really show."You will never be able to explain to people that this is not for show and that you are not trying to put this out so you can get credit. This is not a homework assignment. This is not a test. You are not trying to show that ‘I am holier than thou.’ You are doing it because it comes back to this is who I am, this is who I was raised to be and this is the kind of world that I envision for others."I am just trying to do that.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press

  • Belichick not ready to move on from Newton as Patriots' QB

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Bill Belichick wasn't about to let a quarterback controversy develop, even in the immediate aftermath of one of the New England Patriots' worst offensive showings in years.When Belichick was asked after Thursday night's 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams if he would stick with Cam Newton or decide to give Jarrett Stidham an extended tryout, the longtime coach didn't waver."Glad you asked that. Cam’s our quarterback,” Belichick said when asked who would start on Dec. 20 against Miami.Newton completed 9 of 16 passes for 119 yards with an interception and ended the night with a 53.9 passer rating. Stidham came on in the fourth quarter for the second straight week and was 5 of 7 for 27 yards.Newton spoke before Belichick and said it wasn't his call on who should play QB."I just have to keep doing what I am asked with the mentality of trying to get better,” he said.The Patriots had run the ball on more than 65% of their plays in wins over Arizona and the LA Chargers, but that plan wasn't going to be feasible after they fell behind 10-0 less than 10 minutes into the game.New England fell behind 17-0 on the first play of the second quarter when Kenny Young intercepted a pass intended for Damien Harris and ran it back 79 yards for a touchdown.“That type of play is all anticipation. I thought he got past the defender and tried to lead him. Obviously that didn’t happen and ended up being a turnover the other way,” Newton said.The Patriots drove down to the Rams 2 on their next series, but Newton was stopped for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-goal when he had nowhere to go or pitch to on an option.New England was held without an offensive TD for the second time this season and 15th since Belichick became coach in 2000.“We knew exactly what they were going to do," Newton said of the Rams. "We have to be better and it starts with me personally. I have to make more plays. We didn’t play a good style or brand tonight.”Since throwing for 365 yards against Houston on Nov. 22, Newton has passed for a total of 172 in the last three games combined.Fox Sports reported during Thursday's pregame show that Newton's abdominal injury, which showed up on the Patriots' injury report last week, is worse than he has been letting on, but the 10-year veteran and 2015 NFL MVP tried to dismiss any speculation about his health.What is certain is that any momentum Newton and the Patriots had with four wins in the last five games entering Thursday night has come crashing down. New England (6-7) has seven losses for the first time since 2002 — the year after their first of six Super Bowl titles under Belichick — and appears likely to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.New England will be at least two games out of the final AFC wild card after this weekend's games. Indianapolis (8-4), which currently has the final spot, travels to Las Vegas (7-5), and Baltimore (7-5) is at Cleveland (9-3). The Patriots finish the season against the Dolphins (8-4), AFC-East leading Bills (9-3) and currently winless Jets (0-12).Newton will be a free agent at the end of the season, which has made some wonder why the Patriots would not try to give Stidham a chance. But Belichick is more focused on the present.“He’s worked hard and taken advantage of opportunities. That’s not really the point at the moment,” he said.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Akers runs wild, Newton benched as Rams rout Patriots 24-3

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. — With rookie Cam Akers running wild for the Rams and his defensive teammates thoroughly stifling the Patriots, Los Angeles got a tiny measure of payback for its Super Bowl embarrassment two years ago. These Rams even looked good enough to contend for a chance at some actual Super Bowl redemption later this season. Akers rushed for 171 yards in a breakout performance, Kenny Young returned an interception 79 yards for a touchdown and the Rams clinched their fourth straight winning season with a 24-3 victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday night. Jared Goff rushed for a touchdown and threw a TD pass to Cooper Kupp as the NFC West-leading Rams (9-4) rolled to a one-sided victory in a rematch of their 13-3 Super Bowl loss in February 2019. “We’ve got a lot of respect for them, but it’s a totally different year,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “It doesn’t have anything to do with what occurred a couple of years ago.” While the Rams' offence looked sharp, their defence pushed the Patriots (6-7) perilously close to disarray. New England managed only 220 total yards — just 62 in the second half with a series of misbegotten drives. Cam Newton went 9 of 16 for 119 yards and got sacked four times before the 2015 NFL MVP was replaced by Jarrett Stidham for the final three series in the fourth quarter. “We knew exactly what they were going to do,” Newton said. “We have to be better, and it starts with me personally. I have to make more plays.” Five days after the Patriots scored 45 points at SoFi Stadium against the Chargers, New England endangered its push for a 12th straight playoff berth with only its second loss in six games. When asked if he expected to start next week, Newton replied: “That's not my call.” Bill Belichick doused the understandable speculation moments later: “Cam is our quarterback." The Rams got a superb game from Akers, the second-round draft pick out of Florida State who has seized a major role in their offence over the last three weeks. Akers' yards mostly came in big chunks during the biggest rushing game by an NFL rookie this season and just the ninth 150-yard game against a Belichick-coached defence since 2000. “It's just (great) watching that guy really assert himself as a big-time player for us,” McVay said. “You can just see this guy is going to be a really special player for us, and this was a great night for him.” Aaron Donald had 1 1/2 sacks to move into the overall NFL lead with 12 1/2 this season while leading another strong game from Los Angeles’ elite defence, which recorded six sacks and also scored a touchdown in its third consecutive game. The Pats' third-ranked rushing offence managed just 3.7 yards per carry. “We knew they had a great running game, that they outphysical-ed people, and we took that personally,” said Rams defensive tackle Michael Brockers, who had two sacks. “If they were going to come in here and run the ball, we were going to stop them.” New England again struggled to move the ball through the air, and Newton threw his first pick-six of the season to Young, who also had a sack and led the Rams with eight tackles. Stidham went 5 of 7 and got sacked twice after taking over early in the fourth quarter. Despite their strong recent play, the Patriots have seven losses for the first time since 2002, officially ending their NFL-record streak of 17 straight seasons with at least 10 victories. The Rams' opening 75-yard TD drive at SoFi Stadium looked better than anything it did in the Super Bowl. Tyler Higbee and Akers had long gains before Goff leaned over the line on fourth-and-goal for his career-high fourth rushing touchdown of the season. An intentional grounding penalty on Goff and a poorly thrown pass intercepted by New England's Myles Bryant kept the Pats' deficit manageable early. But Young opened the second quarter with an interception by Donald's disruption up front, taking it all the way back for the third-year linebacker's first NFL touchdown. Kupp's 2-yard TD catch late in the third quarter capped a dominant 16-play, 90-yard drive by the Rams that included two fourth-down conversions. “It didn’t really matter anything else that happened," Patriots safety Devin McCourty said. "They were able to continuously run it and get first downs. It takes you out of the play-calling. We were able to do well on third downs, but it didn’t matter because of how well they did in the run game. They took the whole third quarter with the long drive, and we can’t play that way.” HISTORIC NIGHT The Rams will have four consecutive winning records under McVay, something the franchise hadn’t done since 1983-86 with Eric Dickerson and coach John Robinson. Los Angeles still hasn’t clinched McVay’s third playoff spot, but his team will sit atop the division with three games to play. Los Angeles also improved to 33-0 with a halftime lead under McVay. INJURED Patriots: S Adrian Phillips injured his hand at some point near halftime, but he returned in the second half. ... RB Damien Harris left the field gingerly in the fourth quarter. Rams: K Matt Gay played and didn't miss a kick despite a shoulder injury. UP NEXT Patriots: Visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 20. Rams: Stay home to host the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 20. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

  • Patriots vs. Rams highlights Week 14

    Watch the highlights from the Week 14 matchup between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com

  • Steelers show vulnerability, head to big test at Buffalo

    Now that an undefeated season is gone, the Pittsburgh Steelers almost seem vulnerable. Losing at home to an NFC East team will give you that look.The Steelers (11-1) suddenly see the vise closing in the race for the AFC's top seed and only playoff bye. They are tied with Kansas City, though Pittsburgh owns the tiebreaker for now. Cleveland in the Steelers' division is two games back, and those archrivals meet on the closing Sunday of the schedule.And this Sunday, in prime time, Pittsburgh heads to Buffalo (9-3), the AFC East leader.The Steelers can wrap up the AFC North with a win and a loss by Cleveland to Baltimore on Monday night. The Steelers will also clinch a playoff spot with a win or a loss by Las Vegas, Miami or Tennessee.Buffalo also has some scenarios to get in this weekend, but must win.“Coach (Mike Tomlin) always says five-star matchups and this, that and the other, but this is a very good football team,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says of the Bills. “We are going to their place, looks like crappy weather, night game, cold. All the perfect elements that come to playing playoff-calibre football teams and playoff-calibre situations this time of the year. It is a great test and challenge for us.”The action began Thursday night with the Rams manhandling the Patriots, 24-3. Los Angeles (9-4) had six sacks in shutting down the offence for New England (6-7). Cam Akers rushed for a season-high for a 2020 rookie 171 yards and Kenny Young went 79 yards with an interception of Cam Newton.Kansas City (11-1) at Miami (8-4)Kansas City will clinch the AFC West with a victory or a tie, or a Raiders loss against the Colts. With a win, the Chiefs would have the best 13-game record in franchise history and would reach 12 wins for the third consecutive season, the longest streak in club history. Kansas City also could set a franchise record with its 10th straight road win.The most recent time the Chiefs were in Hard Rock Stadium, in February, was slightly memorable.“I think they have us in a different locker room on a different side of the field, so I think we were the home team for that one, be a little different picture," coach Andy Reid says, recalling the Super Bowl, "but I probably won’t reflect too much on it. I’m going to try to concentrate on these guys because they’re going to draw the attention, so for me at least and I think from our football team. It’ll be great to be back there ... I probably won’t think too much about the other part, no.”The Dolphins have won seven of their past eight and their 12-game record is their best since 2003. It's mainly built on defence: Miami’s streak of at least one takeaway in 18 consecutive games is the longest in the NFL. Cornerback Xavien Howard made his NFL-leading eighth interception last week before he was ejected for throwing a punch. For the second time this year, Howard has an interception in four consecutive games to join Lester Hayes as the only players since 1970 with multiple four-game streaks in a single season.Baltimore (7-5) at Cleveland (9-3), Monday nightCleveland quieted critics with a sensational first half in its victory at Tennessee and can further solidify its AFC standing by taking down the Ravens. Baltimore routed the Browns 38-6 to open 2020; has rushed for at least 100 yards in 35 straight games, the third-longest streak in NFL history; and gets back tight end Mark Andrews after missing the past two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He led Baltimore in receptions last year and ranks second this season with 60, along with a team-high six TD catches.For once, the Browns seem to have found the answer in coach Kevin Stefanski after, what, a million tries? Stefanski’s 12-game record is the best for a new Browns coach since Blanton Collier also went 9-3 in 1963.Minnesota (6-6) at Tampa Bay (7-5)Some numbers Bucs fans will like:Quarterback Tom Brady is 5-0 and has thrown for 1,311 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions in five career starts against the Vikings with New England. He’s 14-4 in 18 career regular-season games following a bye, with 4,573 passing yards, 28 TDs and nine interceptions in those games.Some numbers Vikings fans will like: Minnesota has won five of six to get back in the NFC playoff race. They have a 3,000-yard passer (Kirk Cousins), 1,000-yard rusher (Dalvin Cook) and 1,000-yard receiver (Justin Jefferson) in the same season for the eighth time in franchise history and in consecutive years for the first time since 1997-98.Indianapolis (8-4) at Las Vegas (7-5)Two teams in the AFC playoff chase, with the Colts in the mix for the South title along with Tennessee, and the Raiders seeking a wild-card spot from the West.Las Vegas is fortunate to be in that position after needing a 46-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds to go at the winless Jets. And yes, your eyes don't deceive you: New York did go with an all-out blitz on that play.Philip Rivers will make his 29th start vs. the Raiders, the most by any quarterback in the regular season. He has the most QB wins (18), TD passes (47) and passing yards (7,103) ever against the Raiders, all of it while with the Chargers.Green Bay (9-3) at Detroit (5-7)The Packers can clinch the NFC North with a win and a loss by Minnesota at Tampa Bay. Beating Detroit is a matter of course for Aaron Rodgers, who is 16-5 against the Lions. A-Rod has thrown for an NFL-high 36 scores and is the league’s first player with 35-plus touchdowns in five seasons.“I think that’s always the key to the Green Bay Packers, right?” Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell says. “Aaron Rodgers has been playing at a high level for a long time.”Detroit scored two TDs in the final 2:18 at Chicago to win after being down 10 points in the fourth quarter in Bevell’s first game after replacing Matt Patricia. The Lions are one game behind an NFC wild-card spot, but their last four games are against Green Bay, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Minnesota.Tennessee (8-4) at Jacksonville (1-11)The Titans have won six of the past seven meetings. They are tied with Indianapolis atop the AFC South and hold the tiebreaker with a 3-1 division record.Tennessee could run all over a weak Jaguars defence with league rushing leader Derrick Henry. Jacksonville has lost 11 straight, the longest single-season skid in franchise history. The team record is 13 in a row, set over the 2012-13 seasons.Arizona (6-6) a t New York Giants (5-7)The first-place Giants — yep, in the NFC East, that's reality — have taken four in a row, no win more impressive than at Seattle last week. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy played with Daniel Jones (hamstring) sidelined, and Wayne Gallman rushed for a career-high 135 yards as the running game produced a season-high 190 yards.One reason the Cardinals have stumbled, losing four of five, is QB Kyler Murray, averaging 55.4 yards rushing for the season, has run for an average of 20.3 yards in three losses. Arizona should be helped as Larry Fitzgerald is back after the veteran wideout missed two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list.New York Jets (0-12) at Seattle (8-4)Seattle safety Jamal Adams, who says he won't get into the hype of this game even though he basically created it, faces his former team for the first time. Adams forced a trade out of New York earlier this year. He was a first-round draft pick in 2017 and a 2019 All-Pro.Adams leads Seattle with 7 1/2 sacks. With one more he will move past Adrian Wilson for the most by a defensive back in a single season. Wilson had eight sacks in 2005.For all of the Jets' weaknesses, they have scored on their opening drive in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and tied for the longest string in franchise history. Still, they could become the first team since the 2017 Browns to be 0-13. Only eight teams since the 1970 merger have started 0-13.New Orleans (10-2) at Philadelphia (3-8-1)New Orleans has won nine straight since a 1-2 start and has clinched a fourth straight playoff berth, with the NFC South title in reach. Oddly, the Saints are 8-0 over the past two seasons when QB Drew Brees has been sidelined with an injury. The Saints have won their past three games with Taysom Hill starting at quarterback and he figures to get the call at Philly.Rookie Jalen Hurts gets that call for the slumping Eagles, who have dropped four in a row with Carson Wentz looking lost.Washington (5-7) vs. San Francisco (5-7) at Glendale, ArizonaWashington has built its three-game winning streak on defence; those opponents have combined for a total of six points in the second half. In knocking off previously unbeaten Pittsburgh last Monday, DE Montez Sweat tipped three passes, including one that was intercepted to help seal the win.QB Alex Smith will make his second start against the 49ers, who drafted him first overall in 2005. The only teams Smith hasn’t beaten in his career are the others he played for, San Francisco and Kansas City.The Niners have committed at least two turnovers in six straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL and the longest for San Francisco since an eight-game string in 2008.Atlanta (4-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-9)Atlanta has won all six meetings in the series as a visiting team. While Atlanta is one loss from its third straight losing season, which hasn’t happened since 1999-01, the Falcons are 4-3 under interim coach Raheem Morris, including 2-0 against AFC West teams.The Chargers come off their worst loss ever, 45-0 to the Patriots. At home, no less.Dallas (3-9) at Cincinnati (2-9-1)A Dallas loss would tie the franchise’s longest losing streak against AFC teams at seven, which happened from 1987-89 and 2000-02. QB Andy Dalton, who played nine seasons with Cincinnati, was the franchise leader in completions (2,757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28).Cincinnati's best chance to stop a four-game skid is on the ground against the league's worst run defence. But top RB Joe Mixon is sidelined.Houston (4-8) at Chicago (5-7)Houston has won all four meetings, and with the Bears on a six-game slide in which the offence has sputtered, the Texans should be eager for this one. Making matters worse for Chicago, Texans DE J.J. Watt had a season-high four tackles for losses last week.The Bears blew a late lead against Detroit and allowed 460 yards, with Matthew Stafford throwing for 402. So Deshaun Watson is looking good here.Denver (4-8) at Carolina (4-8)How, uh, rocky have things gotten for the Broncos? They have lost four of their past five games, with another loss securing a fourth consecutive losing season for the first time since the 1960s and early ’70s. Denver would become the first Super Bowl champ to miss the playoffs five consecutive seasons following the title.Carolina comes off a bye, yet eight players were placed on the COVID-19/reserve list this week, including WRs D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press