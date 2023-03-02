'Magnificently Preserved' Shipwreck Found in Lake Huron Confirms Tragic Tale of 128-Year-Old Disaster

In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bow of the Ironton is seen in Lake Huron off Michigan's east coast in a June 2021 photo. Searchers have found the long-lost Great Lakes ship that came to a tragic end. Officials with the sanctuary in Alpena, Mich,, say they've located the Ironton, a freight schooner that plunged to the bottom of Lake Huron in 1894. The Ironton collided with another vessel in rough seas. Reports at the time said the seven-member crew scrambled into a lifeboat but it was tethered to the ship and pulled down. Five crewmen died.
Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary via AP Ironton Shipwreck

For over a century, the final resting place of a ship that sank in Lake Huron remained a mystery. Now, researchers announce the shipwreck has been found intact, confirming details about the vessel's final tragic hours.

Researchers announced on Wednesday that they found the long-lost wreckage of the Ironton, which was "magnificently preserved" by the cold freshwater of the Great Lakes, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Footage taken from the ship, which was discovered upright with all three masts still standing, also showed a lifeboat still attached to the stern of the sunken ship.

The 191-foot cargo vessel sank in September 1894, after colliding with another ship, the Ohio, which was carrying 1,000 tons of grain and went down quickly, according to the NOAA. By the time it was clear that the Ironton could not remain afloat, the ship's seven-man crew were able to get to the lifeboat, but in the commotion, it was never untied from the ship.

Only two members of the crew survived.

In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a lifeboat is tethered to the Ironton seen in Lake Huron off Michigan's east coast in a June 2021 photo. Searchers have found the long-lost Great Lakes ship that came to a tragic end. Officials with the sanctuary in Alpena, Mich,, say they've located the Ironton, a freight schooner that plunged to the bottom of Lake Huron in 1894. The Ironton collided with another vessel in rough seas. Reports at the time said the seven-member crew scrambled into a lifeboat but it was tethered to the ship and pulled down. Five crewmen died.
Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary via AP Lifeboat still tethered to the Ironton ship

At the time of the fatal collision, accounts from the two survivors established details about what happened.

Trouble struck around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26, when the 190-foot steamer, which was traveling with the Ironton and another ship in tow, lost power, according to the NOAA. Then, a decision was made to cut the tow line in order to avoid a collision between the steamer and other vessels.

As the crew of the Ironton floated adrift in Lake Huron, they eventually found themselves in the path of the Ohio. Because it was dark at the time, they only realized their predicament once it was too late to get out of the way.

The area where the ship sank was known to be treacherous, and was referred to as "Shipwreck Alley" at the time.

Although all 16 crew members aboard the Ohio were able to escape, and were rescued by nearby ships, the Ironton drifted for over an hour before it sank.

One survivor told a newspaper that after sinking underwater he was able to grab onto a piece of floating debris and then swim over to the other survivor, per the NOAA. They were rescued hours later.

"It's a powerful, tragic story," Stephanie Gandulla, the sanctuary's resource protection coordinator, told the Associated Press.

However, despite the reports and accounts made at the time, the location of the Ironton remained unknown for over 120 years.

In 2017, researchers from NOAA's Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary and a group of partners surveyed an area of unmapped lakebed territory, discovering the Ohio in the process.

It would still be another two years before researchers set out on another mapping expedition and at long last discovered a shipwreck that "matched the description of Ironton," per the NOAA. After looking at additional video, they were able to positively identify the ship.

No human remains were found, reported the AP.

In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bowsprit of the Ironton is seen in Lake Huron off Michigan's east coast in a June 2021 photo. Searchers have found the long-lost Great Lakes ship that came to a tragic end. Officials with the sanctuary in Alpena, Mich,, say they've located the Ironton, a freight schooner that plunged to the bottom of Lake Huron in 1894. The Ironton collided with another vessel in rough seas. Reports at the time said the seven-member crew scrambled into a lifeboat but it was tethered to the ship and pulled down. Five crewmen died.
In this image taken from video provided by the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary, the bowsprit of the Ironton is seen in Lake Huron off Michigan's east coast in a June 2021 photo. Searchers have found the long-lost Great Lakes ship that came to a tragic end. Officials with the sanctuary in Alpena, Mich,, say they've located the Ironton, a freight schooner that plunged to the bottom of Lake Huron in 1894. The Ironton collided with another vessel in rough seas. Reports at the time said the seven-member crew scrambled into a lifeboat but it was tethered to the ship and pulled down. Five crewmen died.

Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary via AP Ironton shipwreck

"Archaeologists study things to learn about the past. But it's not really things that we're studying; it's people," Jeff Gray, Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary superintendent, told the AP. "And that lifeboat ... really connects you to the site and reminds you of how powerful the lakes are and what it must have been like to work on them and lose people on them."

Although the current location of the Ironton remains under wraps — officials want to prevent divers from interrupting the documentation process — the Thunder Bay National Marine Sanctuary may place a mooring buoy at the site, according to the news agency.

They also plan to develop educational materials, including exhibits, to help tell the story of what happened to the ship.

