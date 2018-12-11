Magnificent seven on the cards for O'Sullivan at UK Championship

(Richard Sellers/PA)

Ronnie O’Sullivan is just one game away from a record seventh UK Championship title after breezing through to the final in York.

Just Mark Allen stands in O’Sullivan’s way of a magnificent seven, while victory would also take him to a record 19 major titles to eclipse Stephen Hendry’s lofty tally.

But first came another convincing Barbican display from the Rocket, dispatching Tom Ford 6-1 in the semi-final despite losing the opening frame.

From there, there was no stopping O’Sullivan from reaching yet another final, though with Masters champion Allen on the other side of the baize, winning another UK crown won’t be a straightforward task.

“I felt good, my long game and safety were solid, I made a few breaks and I had good discipline out there – it wasn’t flowing but sometimes you can’t go out there and make centuries all the time,” he said.

“I’d rather go into the final and win with five, six, seven frames to spare, they’re the beautiful ones. If that doesn’t happen then hopefully you don’t get trounced which is every player’s worst nightmare.

“If it goes close I’m happy to mix it frame for frame, that’s also good for me.

“You think about getting the record for the UKs and overtaking Hendry’s record for the majors, that would be unbelievable.

“I’ve got more belief now, nothing is impossible and I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t on my mind. But it’s not what drives me, good performances drive me.

“You’ve got to try and enjoy each match as it comes, I’ve worked really hard this week so I’m pleased to be in the final.”

