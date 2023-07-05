Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Accordingly, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad investors that purchase the stock on or after the 10th of July will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of July.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.025 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.09 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 4.8% on its current stock price of MYR1.89. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Magni-Tech Industries Berhad paid out a comfortable 41% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Magni-Tech Industries Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 80% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is within usual limits but will limit the company's ability to lift the dividend if there's no growth.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies that aren't growing their earnings can still be valuable, but it is even more important to assess the sustainability of the dividend if it looks like the company will struggle to grow. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're not enthused to see that Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's earnings per share have remained effectively flat over the past five years. We'd take that over an earnings decline any day, but in the long run, the best dividend stocks all grow their earnings per share. A high payout ratio of 41% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Magni-Tech Industries Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has struggled to grow earnings per share, and it's paying out less than half of its earnings and more than half its cash flow to shareholders as dividends. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

While it's tempting to invest in Magni-Tech Industries Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Magni-Tech Industries Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

