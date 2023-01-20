Magnetic Sensors Market Report 2022: Advent of Applications of Magnetic Sensors in Data Centers and Consumer Electronics Bolsters Sector
Dublin, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Magnetic Sensors Market, By Technology, By Application, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides in-depth analysis of the global magnetic sensors market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR%) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.
This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, market trends, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players.
Using a magnetometer to measure the strength or direction of a magnetic field is a basic principle in almost all fields of technology. From weapons search to biomedical applications, the measurement of changes in the vicinity of magnetic sensors is a critical part of today's technology. Magnetic sensors are of different types.
The most common magnetic sensors are solid-state Hall Effect sensors. These devices detect the magnetic flux perpendicular to the surface of the chip and produce an electrical signal proportional to the strength of the applied magnetic field. In some applications with large magnetic field strength, Hall Effect sensors are used instead of traditional coils.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in Regulations Regarding Energy Efficient Automobiles and Systems
Advent of Applications of Magnetic Sensors in Data Centers and Consumer Electronics
Restraints
Drop in Average Selling Costs of Sensors and Semiconductors
Outbreak of Covid-19 Influencing Electronics Industry
Opportunities
Increasing Demand for Battery-Powered Electric Vehicles
Key Features of the Study:
It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market
It profiles key players in the global magnetic sensors market based on the following parameters - company highlights, products portfolio, key highlights, financial performance, and strategies
Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
The global magnetic sensors market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global magnetic sensors market
Detailed Segmentation:
Global Magnetic Sensors Market, By Technology
Hall Effect
Anisotropic Magneto Resistance (AMR)
Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR)
Tunneling Magneto Resistance (TMR)
Other Technologies
Global Magnetic Sensors Market, By Application
Automotive
Consumer Electronics
Industrial (apart from Automotive)
Other Applications
Global Magnetic Sensors Market, By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
MEA
Company Profiles:
Infineon Technologies AG
Analog Devices
Crocus Technology
Honeywell International Inc.
Allegro Microsystems (Sanken Electric Company)
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
NVE Corporation
NXP Semiconductors NV
Omron Corporation
STMicroelectronics NV
TDK Corporation
TE Connectivity Ltd
Texas Instruments Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
4. Global Magnetic Sensors Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
5. Global Magnetic Sensors Market , By Technology, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Magnetic Sensors Market , By Application, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Magnetic Sensors Market , By Region, 2017-2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h5zhh3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900