Magnetawan couple applies to host Ukrainian refugee family

MAGNETAWAN - A couple in Magnetawan have applied to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress about accepting refugees leaving their country after it was invaded by Russia. Eighty-six-year-old Ron Sainsbury and his 80-year-old wife Dorothy have a three-bedroom home on their five-acre property and say they can easily accommodate a family of up to four people. The couple remains fairly active. Ron Sainsbury is a retired golf course mechanic and during his career he worked on golf carts and also maintained and fixed 178 different pieces of equipment related to the sport like wood chippers, wood splitters and mowers. Sainsbury is also skilled on small engine repairs. Early on he taught his two sons what he knew about the golf equipment maintenance trade and one of them now works at a golf course doing what his dad did decades earlier. Sainsbury says if he and his wife are hosts of a Ukrainian family, he's hoping somewhere in the mix is a teenage boy so he can teach him his craft and maybe get him started on a career in Canada. Sainsbury likes working with his hands and says there's nothing wrong with schooling but it's always an asset to be able to do things with your own hands. He and his wife decided early on they wanted to take in a family when the Ukrainian exodus began. With help from Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison's office, the Sainsburys filled out a survey and sent it to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and now the couple is waiting to hear if they qualify. The Nugget asked Sainsbury if he thinks there might be a language barrier assuming their application is accepted to host a family. “I thought it might be at first, but now I don't think so,” said Ron Sainsbury. “Whenever you see interviews on television a lot of the Ukrainian people speak a little bit of English.” Because many refugees fled their country with few belongings they might arrive in Canada with only some clothing and little else. Sainsbury isn't worried about this because the community has Sam Dunnett as mayor. “I guarantee you if Sam knew the family was here, there would quickly be a rally in town to fundraise for them,” Sainsbury said. He adds in a pinch, a quick visit to a thrift store would resolve the clothing issue in the short term. Sainsbury said if a family of four arrives, while there isn't a lot of work available directly in Magnetawan, “if you're willing to work, it's there.” “It might not be right in Magnetawan, but there is work nearby.” Sainsbury says he would have no problem driving a refugee family member to and from work if that job is out of town. In the meantime, he would help family members get their driver's licenses. Sainsbury says providing meals for the family will not be a hardship. “We're not rich, but we're not poor,” he said. There is one thing the couple is still working on and it's the dietary needs for their potential guests. “Yeah, that's something we haven't figured out just yet,” Sainsbury said. “But we can take them shopping with us and they can pick what they want. And then we can also get to try some of their favourite foods.” Sainsbury says there is no issue if the arriving family has pets like cats or dogs. Both he and his wife have had numerous animals on their property over the years and having another dog or cat will not be a problem. Sainsbury said the Ukrainian Canadian Congress did not give him any indication of how long it will take to process their application and whether they are eligible to host a family. He says it's now a wait and see matter. Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Rocco Frangione, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The North Bay Nugget

