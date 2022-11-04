Magna lowers annual sales forecast after profit miss

(Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc lowered its annual sales forecast after missing estimates for third-quarter profit on Friday, as supply chain snags and higher utility costs keep global vehicle production under pressure.

Europe's energy crisis has exacerbated power and logistics costs for auto firms, even as they reel from a series of issues over the past two years, including semiconductor chip shortages, that have repeatedly delayed vehicle production.

Automakers have also flagged that inflation is beginning to take a toll on their balance sheets as they struggle with parts shortage and escalating raw material and energy costs.

"We continue to experience higher commodity, freight and energy costs, as well as wages, in most markets in which we operate, with such pressures expected to persist into 2023," Magna said in a statement.

The company, which makes parts such as body structure, chassis and powertrain for customers including Ford Motor and Volkswagen, said the forecast cut reflects an expected drop in vehicle production in North America and Europe and higher operating inefficiencies.

Magna now sees its annual sales in the range of $37.4 billion and $38.4 billion, compared with its prior forecast of $37.6 billion and $39.2 billion.

The Aurora, Canada-based company reported a revenue of $9.27 billion for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, above average analysts' expectation of $9.16 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, profits came in at $1.07 per share, compared with expectations of $1.09 per share.

(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)