Magna Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

AURORA, Ontario, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Please click HERE for full second quarter Financial Statements and MD&A.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported Sales $ 4,293 $ 10,126 $ 12,950 $ 20,717 (Loss) income from operations before income taxes $ (789 ) $ 595 $ (403 ) $ 1,963 Net (loss) income attributable to Magna International Inc. $ (647 ) $ 452 $ (386 ) $ 1,558 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (2.17 ) $ 1.42 $ (1.29 ) $ 4.83 Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) Adjusted EBIT $ (600 ) $ 677 $ (197 ) $ 1,397 Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (1.71 ) $ 1.59 $ (0.83 ) $ 3.22

(1) Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share are Non-GAAP financial measures that have no standardized meaning under U.S. GAAP, and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. A reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures is included in the back of this press release.

Don Walker, Magna’s Chief Executive Officer commented: “While our second quarter results were impacted by a precipitous decline in global vehicle production caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am pleased we have been able to successfully and safely restart operations at our plants around the world. Additionally, we have taken several actions across the company to reduce our cost structure to be aligned with our updated expectations for future vehicle production. We expect our second half 2020 results to begin to reflect these actions. I am confident that Magna will emerge from the recent economic upheaval as strong as ever.”

THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

During the second quarter of 2020, our most significant production markets of North America and Europe experienced vehicle production declines compared to the second quarter of 2019 that, both in percentage and absolute volume terms, far exceeded the worst comparable quarterly declines experienced during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. These declines are largely due to our customers’ production suspensions and volume reductions attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on our expectations at the beginning of the year, we estimate that reduced volumes in the quarter resulted in lost sales of approximately $5.5 billion and that Adjusted EBIT was negatively impacted by approximately $1.2 billion. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, we estimate such lost sales to be approximately $6.6 billion and that Adjusted EBIT was negatively impacted by approximately $1.45 billion. (Loss) income from operations before income taxes, net (loss) income attributable to Magna International Inc. and diluted (loss) earnings per share, each for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020, were also negatively impacted by the COVID-19 related volume reductions.

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2020

On a consolidated basis, we posted sales of $4.3 billion for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 58% from the second quarter of 2019, compared to global light vehicle production that decreased 42%, reflecting declines of 70% and 59% in North America and Europe, respectively, and an increase of 3% in China.

Adjusted EBIT decreased to $(600) million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $677 million in the second quarter of 2019.

(Loss) income from operations before income taxes was $(789) million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $595 million in the second quarter of 2019. Included in loss from operations before income taxes in the second quarter of 2020 were Other expense, net items totaling $168 million comprised of restructuring and impairment costs compared to $68 million in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding Other expense, net from both periods, income from operations before income taxes decreased $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Net (loss) income attributable to Magna International Inc. was $(647) million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $452 million in the second quarter of 2019. Included in net loss attributable to Magna International Inc. in the second quarter of 2020 were Other expense, net items totaling $136 million after tax compared to $57 million after tax in the second quarter of 2019. Excluding Other expense, net from both periods, net income attributable to Magna International Inc. decreased $1 billion in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Diluted (loss) earnings per share decreased to $(2.17) in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $1.42 in the comparable period. Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share decreased to $(1.71) compared to $1.59 for the second quarter of 2019.

In the second quarter of 2020, we used $1.2 billion in cash from operating activities, including $934 million for operating assets and liabilities. Investment activities for the second quarter of 2020 included $169 million in fixed asset additions, $72 million in investments, other assets and intangible assets and $2 million in private equity investments.

