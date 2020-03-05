Magic's Terrence Ross scores 35 points vs. Heat, adds literally nothing else

Terrence Ross scored 35 points Wednesday night in the Orlando Magic’s 116-113 loss to the Miami Heat.

That was it. That’s the stat line.

Ross had the hot shooting hand, coming off the bench to hit 12 of his 18 shots, including 8 of 10 3-pointers. He made 3 of 5 free throws to complete the team-leading scoring total in 34:11 minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the rest of the box score line raised eyebrows. Ross did it without a single rebound, assist, steal or block — though he did have one turnover. Every other Magic player had at least one in three of the four stats.

... But... But... How? How can you play 34 minutes and not have a rebound mistakenly go your way or pass the ball to a teammate who accidentally makes a shot? God bless, Portland’s own, Terrence Ross. 💪👊 https://t.co/eFumDYZmHt — Dusty Harrah (@Dusty_Harrah) March 5, 2020

It was a season-high for Ross as the Magic lost their third consecutive game. At 27-35, they’re eighth in the Eastern Conference.

Ross averages 14.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 27.2 minutes off the bench.

Terrence Ross did what he wanted to do Wednesday. Which was only shoot. (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: