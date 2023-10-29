21 weird facts about mushrooms (including how many are growing on your feet right now)

Sheldrake: ‘So much of what we know about fungi comes through looking at them, so I wanted to include something of the visual’ - Tomas Munita

How far away from some fungi are you as you read this? Have a think. You might be outside, wandering with your phone or sitting in the garden with a magazine, in which case perhaps there’s some lichen on a nearby log, or a white cap poking through the lawn. Maybe you’re in the kitchen, a cupboard door away from a supermarket punnet of button or chestnut mushrooms. Or was there a furry clump of mould on your jam this morning? That’s fungus, too.

Really, though, it doesn’t matter where in the world – or the house – you are, because fungi are always along for the ride. There are hundreds on and in our bodies at all times. They’re in your lungs, your gastrointestinal tract, lining your orifices and living on your skin. Your heel alone hosts 80-odd different types. The crook of your elbow’s home to two dozen. Take a breath and there’s every chance you’re inhaling the spores of more. Open a window and you definitely are. So it’s a trick question: fungi are everywhere, quietly binding our worlds together, and it’s high time we appreciated them.

The mauve parachute, Marasmius haematocephalus - Stephen Axford

The mycologist and author Merlin Sheldrake has been doing his best to help us, and you’d have to say he’s doing a stellar job. In 2020, Sheldrake published Entangled Life, a wondrous book peeling back the mystery of fungi and illuminating just how crucial and fascinating they are. It was implausible yet meticulous, comprehensive yet lyrical, containing as many philosophical questions as it did scientific answers. It was also a global bestseller, not only waking the world up to the ‘third kingdom’ of life all around us, but vaulting Sheldrake into the spotlight, too.

‘In my mind I’d written a nerdy book about a subject which, historically, has been seen as unglamorous. I of course think it’s incredibly glamorous,’ Sheldrake says from his home, an old Methodist chapel in Gloucestershire.

‘I didn’t know what to expect, so I was very surprised when it did so well. It’s very gratifying. Any nerd gets excited to talk about the subject they’re interested in.’

Sheldrake has certainly spoken about it. For the past three years, around his ‘normal’ job as a biologist, the 36-year-old has travelled the world as a fiercely coveted speaker, thrilling audiences with his blend of beguiling trivia and poetic turns. He talks in a soft, neutral voice, his sentences as unusual and sprawling as their subjects. This has been noticed on the page: his dust jackets now include endorsements from not just the great and the good among nature writers, but also Margaret Atwood, David Byrne, Jeanette Winterson and Nigella Lawson.

Sheldrake: ‘In my mind I’d written a nerdy book about a subject which, historically, has been seen as unglamorous... I of course think it’s incredibly glamorous’ - John Phillips/Getty

His appeal is helped, too, by the fact he looks precisely like you’d imagine somebody called ‘Merlin Sheldrake’ might. He is tall and slight, kept fit with skipping and neigong, with a scribble of dark curls, prepotent eyebrows, and the sharp features of an Elizabethan court portrait. If Benedict Cumberbatch’s Sherlock Holmes had been raised in the woods by a scurry of squirrels, Sheldrake might have been the result. When Entangled Life was published, he seeded a copy with oyster mushroom spores, waited for it to be engulfed by them, and duly ate the result. ‘I am eating my words,’ he said, in a Twitter video.

‘I was aware there was a lot of ignorance [about fungi], but I was caught by surprise at how willing people were to pay attention,’ he says. ‘When we talk about fungi, though, we’re talking about a whole kingdom. You wouldn’t see somebody publish a book just about “animals” or “plants”, so there are so many different ways to study fungal life and write about them.’ He is not the first person to try and wake the mainstream up to the subject, but he’s the first person to succeed. When Stella McCartney staged a fungal-themed fashion show two years ago, Sheldrake was the obvious consultant.

Sheldrake’s words – spoken or written – do plenty to irradiate the astonishing world of fungi. He tells us, for instance, that fungi are in fact more closely related to animals than plants, and that among the hundreds of thousands of known species of fungi are some of the smallest organisms in the world and some of the largest (a honey fungus in Oregon ‘weighs hundreds of tons, spills across 10 square kilometres, and is somewhere between 2,000 and 8,000 years old’).

He tells us that fungi can metabolise everything from rock to crude oil; that the amount of spores released by fungi each year equals the weight of half a million blue whales; that plants only managed to leave water and grow on land because of fungi; that fungal networks – what he calls the ‘wood wide web’ – underpin the natural world so much that 90 per cent of all plant species utterly depend on them; and that fungi can almost ‘think’, having displayed, in one experiment, the ability to work out the shortest path to the exit in an Ikea at the first attempt. Quite galling for us, that one.

But to rely solely on words is to ignore quite how beautiful and weird fungi are to look at. To that end, an illustrated edition of Entangled Life, featuring more than 100 colour images, is being published next week. The pictures enrich Sheldrake’s words, and from the tottering fuchsia mushrooms of a decomposer fungus (mushrooms, it should be pointed out, are merely the fruiting bodies – as much as a cherry reflects a cherry tree), to nobbly perigord black truffles, to microscopic images of spore clusters, the book more than reflects a central theme its author is keen to press: that fungi aren’t just a ‘thing’, they’re a diverse and regal kingdom.

A carpenter ant infected with Ophiocordyceps camponoti-indiani - João Araújo

‘And they haven’t had a kingdom’s worth of attention, and that poses all sorts of problems, all sorts of serious problems,’ he says. ‘So much of what we know about fungi comes through looking at them, so I wanted to include something of the visual. One of the reasons we know so little is that they live largely outside of our sight, so to invite people into that world might deepen that sense of intimacy, as it did for me.’

Sheldrake has always been a curious sort. The elder son of the biologist and parapsychologist Rupert Sheldrake and the pioneering vocal coach Jill Purce, he and his younger brother, Cosmo, sprouted in north London in the late 1980s. They were raised without computers or television (‘which I’m very grateful for’), so instead played outside and asked endless questions. Sheldrake was particularly drawn to decomposition, noticing how a leaf grows, falls to the ground, and then breaks down to nothing. The same would happen with the buckets of food waste he’d dump in the composter.

‘Eventually, I realised there were organisms overseeing this process.’ As a teenager, he made the most of growing up in London at a time when magic mushrooms were briefly legal (the ‘shroom boom’ as the tabloids called it), shuffling up to Hampstead Heath with friends to experiment.

‘I’m wary of the “being changed” narrative, and I wouldn’t say that myself, but certainly they changed the way I understood my mind and the minds of others. My mind felt like a much larger place all of a sudden, and it felt like I spent most of my time in quite a small part of it. There was much more one could access under certain conditions.’

Green elf cups, Chlorociboria aeruginascens, which stain wood blue - Danny Newman

Rupert Sheldrake is known for his interest in morphic fields, encompassing telepathy, precognition and the theory that nature inherits a collective memory. As a family (Cosmo, who lives near his brother, in his own old Methodist chapel, is now an acclaimed and brilliantly strange musician), the common thread is a fascination with how seemingly distinct entities – organisms, disciplines, cultures, energies – can interweave and overlap. It is less than surprising to learn that the work of Merlin’s wife, the poet Erin Robinsong, is cross-disciplinary and often concerned with ecology.

‘One of the ways fungi are fascinating to me is because of the connections, the inextricable interminglement of the living world, which is of course going on all around us, but fungi make it particularly clear and apparent: that it’s difficult to think of organisms in isolation,’ Sheldrake says.

It is literally awesome. ‘I think so. And confusing, in a good way. I think we need to be confused a lot more. Categories need to be confused. The stable categories we use to organise our lives should be questioned. And fungi can help us. I try to make friends with confusion as much as possible.’

It is a disposition that means he’s taking his time over a second book idea – ‘I’m still dealing with the consequences of the first [but] if I do write a second one, I feel strongly it should be a subject in search of a book, not a book in search of a subject’ – but he’s plenty to get on with. He is, for one thing, working constantly with other mycologists to help fungi to receive the same conservation status as flora and fauna.

In this Sheldrake, whose tone could occasionally be mistaken for whimsy, is deadly serious: as much as he’d like the world to wake up to the prolific wonders of fungi, they must be protected against habitat loss, not least because production of human medicines so often relies on them. So too is the flipside: fungi can be a scourge, in the form of fungal diseases that can ruin crops for tens of millions of people and kill humans with ease.

Fungal infections, as seen in HBO’s apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, are becoming more common. Rather than a bacterium, this could be where the next pandemic comes from. ‘And yet,’ Sheldrake says, ‘there’s not a single vaccine against a fungal disease, even though superbugs are on the rise. So I talk a lot to medical mycologists about raising awareness of these issues. It’s slightly worrying.’

But, he is swift to add, brightening again, ‘If we look at the overall picture of fungi, those aspects make up a small fraction.’ So he would recommend we all pay a little more attention. Fungi are everywhere, but we could start by going for a walk and noticing simply what’s under our feet.

‘It’s a joke about mycologists in general: if you go on a fungal foray with a mycologist, you might be lucky to go 20 metres,’ he says. That’s what a weekend yomp is like with Sheldrake. ‘Oh,’ he says, ‘it’s not a fast affair, no.’ But I bet it’s never dull.

Entangled Life: The Illustrated Edition is published on 2 November (Bodley Head, £30). To pre-order from Telegraph Books, call 0844 871 1515 or visit books.telegraph.co.uk