‘A magical paradise for swimmers’ comes with this Kentucky house for sale. Take a look

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom home for sale in Louisville, Kentucky, is turning heads on social media thanks to its breathtaking features.

Stairs leading to the home

On the outside, the house — which is listed for $495,000 — appears to be a delightful combination of classic architecture complete with a porch swing and a gray, window-filled building attached on to the back.

Lap pool

While the building may look slightly out of place, it has a wonderful purpose.

“A respite without compare, 1968 Payne St is a magical paradise for swimmers and health enthusiasts alike,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

Lap pool shower

“Veritably an oasis amidst the hustle of the city, this traditional Payne street home has built onto its side a natatorium of distinct magnificence.”

Bathroom

A natatorium is a building that houses one or more pools. This particular one has a “state-of-the-art 25 yard, two-lane, heated pool, a full sauna, full steam room, shower area, full bath with large whirlpool tub, and a loft area - a wall of windows looks onto the fully fenced back yard. Geothermal heat and cool keep the facility bills at a minimum,” the listing describes.

Interior

The 2,897-square-foot residence has other unique features as well, including:

Interior

Wildflower gardens

Modern kitchen

Bamboo floors

Full basement

Massive library

Living room

The home was featured on the popular real estate Facebook page and Twitter account, Zillow Gone Wild, and people were immediately sold.

“A pool and a library? I’d never have to leave the house,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“The 2 dream things I want in a home! I love to read (I want a Beauty & the Beast type library) and I am a former competitive swimmer. This is an awesome home!” another said.

Bedroom

“That, my friends, is a bargain. Love it,” someone gushed.

“Need me this,” one person said on Twitter.

Kitchen

“Whoever owns this house is someone I think I’d get along with very well,” another noted.

“This is definitely a professor’s house,” someone observed.

Exterior

The listing is held by James Peterworth of Kentucky Select Properties.