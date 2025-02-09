'Magical day' for Plymouth - vote for biggest FA Cup shock

Plymouth Argyle celebrated a "magical day" as the team bottom of the Championship beat Premier League leaders Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Argyle, who have improved under manager Miron Muslic, have only won one league game in three months - while Liverpool were aiming for the quadruple.

But, against a weakened Reds team, Ryan Hardie's penalty sent the Pilgrims through to round five.

Muslic told the BBC: "It was a magical day for us. Playing in the most famous cup in the world, against Liverpool, it is big already.

"To win this game is something that will remain forever a part of this club and history, and the lads deserve it."

Plymouth were the first side from outside of the Premier League to eliminate the team leading the top flight since Wigan toppled Manchester City in February 2018.

It was the first time Liverpool have been knocked out by a lower-league opponent while leading the table since January 1984, against Brighton.

Hardie added: "We have written ourselves in Argyle's history. It's the biggest team in the world at the minute, it will go down in the club's history."

But where does it rank amongst some of the all-time FA Cup upsets? We have picked 10 classic shocks below - and you can vote for the biggest one.

Hereford 2-1 Newcastle, third-round replay, 1972

One of the most iconic shocks ever - and the earliest one on the list. John Motson credited it with launching his legendary commentary career.

Newcastle looked as if they were going into the fourth round thanks to a late goal by Malcolm McDonald. But Ronnie Radford popped up to hit a 30-yard screamer into the top corner on an awful, muddy pitch.

Ricky George scored the extra-time winner.

"I was only one part of it, one kick," said Radford.

"There were 14 other guys. I just felt so uncomfortable about being singled out."

He continued: "We stopped off for fish and chips and ate it in front of Match of the Day.

"We thought it was going to be two minutes of highlights but they made it the main game. I'd never seen myself play football, I didn't even know what I looked like when I ran. It was such a strange experience."

Leeds 0-1 Sunderland, final, 1973

Division Two Sunderland created a major shock by beating holders Leeds United in the 1973 final.

Don Revie's 'Mighty Whites' were overwhelming favourites to lift the cup at Wembley, with some saying the odds were 250-1 on a Sunderland win.

But a single goal by Ian Porterfield - and Jimmy Montgomery's stunning double save - secured victory for the underdogs.

That remains their most recent trophy - and the team were given the freedom of the city in 2022.

Sutton United 2-1 Coventry City, third round, 1989

Coventry were a top-flight side who had won the FA Cup two years earlier.

Sutton United were non-league, in the GM Vauxhall Conference, and took the lead through Tony Rains' header.

David Phillips equalised for Coventry before Matthew Hanlan scored the winner from a corner.

"To get up and go to work on the Monday morning was a bit of a chore," Hanlan told BBC Sport in 2017.

"I was working as a bricklayer and the monotony was broken up by a couple more papers turning up on site.

"At midday we got a call to go home and I then found out the BBC had called and I was required to go on Terry Wogan's show that evening.

"I wouldn't swap a long career in the professional game for the recognition and accolade you get from scoring just one goal - and being part of a team which did something."

Wrexham 2-1 Arsenal, third round, 1992

Arsenal were second in the entire Football League system and Wrexham were bottom of it when the sides met in January 1992.

"When the draw was made I remember thinking 'that's it, that's the end of our run'," said Wrexham's Mickey Thomas.

"You look for shocks, but when that draw was made I wasn't confident."

Alan Smith gave the English champions the lead but Thomas scored a fantastic free-kick to equalise and Steve Watkin netted the winner.

Leicester 1-2 Wycombe, quarter-final, 2001

A huge FA Cup shock and one of the competition's greatest ever storylines.

Third-tier side Wycombe had seven forwards ruled out for their FA Cup quarter-final with top-flight Leicester.

So boss Lawrie Sanchez got the club to get an appeal out - that went on Ceefax - saying they were looking for a striker for this one game.

They had one call - from the agent of Northern Irishman Roy Essandoh, who was at non-league Rushden & Diamonds on a short-term basis after leaving Finnish side VPS.

With the score at 1-1 he came off the bench and headed in a 90th-minute winner to send the club into the semi-finals.

That would be the only goal he would ever score for a Football League club in his career.

Chelsea 2-4 Bradford, fourth round, 2015

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea were still in the running for a quadruple - and took a 2-0 lead against League One Bradford City (with a goal assisted by Mohamed Salah).

But Jon Stead, ex-Blues youngster Filipe Morais, Andy Halliday and Mark Yeates turned it around for a famous win.

Ex-England striker Robbie Fowler called it the "biggest shock" ever in the FA Cup afterwards.

Burnley 0-1 Lincoln, fifth round, 2017

Lincoln became the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals with a dramatic last-minute win over Premier League side Burnley at Turf Moor.

Sean Raggett headed in the famous, late winner - with Lincoln admitting the goal might not have stood in the National League without goalline technology.

Imps boss Danny Cowley said: "It was a one in 100 chance and thankfully we got that opportunity.

"It's a football miracle for a non-league team to be in the last eight."

Newport 2-1 Leicester, third round, 2019

League Two Newport County stunned Premier League side Leicester, who just two years earlier were champions of England, with a win at Rodney Parade.

Padraig Amond scored a late penalty winner after Jamille Matt had given the underdogs the lead and Rachid Ghezzal levelled.

"It's almost Roy of the Rovers stuff. I can't believe it. It's the first time I've beaten a Premier League club as a manager so it's one I'll never forget," boss Michael Flynn told BBC Sport.

Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town, fifth round, 2023

League Two Grimsby Town stunned Premier League Southampton with Gavan Holohan scoring a penalty in each half.

Duje Caleta-Car pulled one back and Theo Walcott had a late equaliser ruled out for offside.

The result took the Mariners - who had been promoted out of non-league the previous season - into their first quarter-final in 84 years.

"I'm in shock," boss Paul Hurst, whose side were 16th in the table, told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I [told the players] we could lose 10-0. I was saying I might have to bring a blindfold. It's always the fear - if a Premier League team turns up, they can blow any League Two side away."

Ipswich Town 1-2 Maidstone United, fourth round, 2024

National League South side Maidstone United stunned Ipswich Town - who would go on to be promoted from the Championship months later.

Lamar Reynolds and Sam Corne scored the goals with Maidstone's only attempts on target as they beat beat the club 98 places above them in the football pyramid.

Jeremy Sarmiento had levelled for Ipswich in between those goals.

"This binds us for life, what our boys are achieving right now," said boss George Elokobi. "What our boys are achieving has not been done in over 100 years. The magic of the FA Cup is very much alive."