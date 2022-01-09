Magic vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

HoopsHype
·7 min read
The Orlando Magic (7-32) play against the Detroit Pistons (30-30) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday January 8, 2022

Orlando Magic 4, Detroit Pistons 11 (Q1 08:34)

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Killian Hayes shoots an airball 3 from the right wing, then Saddiq Bey finds him for an open look on the left win, which falls. – 7:13 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian airballed a 3 from one corner, then got the ball in the opposite corner and drained it. Good start for the Pistons – 7:13 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,169 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether7:12 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic might want to find Saddiq Bey in transition – 7:12 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey didn’t score his first basket until late in 4Q in the last game.
He has DET’s first 5 pts tonight. – 7:11 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Magic Franz Wagner and Cole Anthony, who were listed as questionable, are available tonight at #Pistons. – 6:53 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Starting 5️⃣ tonight at @LCArena_Detroit 🏠
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/qOf7hGrTr56:45 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart. – 6:44 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters pic.twitter.com/sRPkwoQRLm6:41 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
cozy szn in DET ❄️
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/s0YUntk36d6:37 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 8 at Detroit
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/JkIrLKUeHM6:33 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s five leggooo pic.twitter.com/KRo4zKJkdJ6:22 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Cole Anthony and Franz Wagner (sprained left ankles) are both available to play tonight vs. the Pistons.
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play due to a sore left hamstring. – 6:18 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Cole Anthony (sprained left ankle) and Franz Wagner (sprained left ankle) will both be available to play tonight at Detroit.
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play due to a sore left hamstring.
#MagicTogether6:16 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell, and Davis Bertans are all questionable at Magic
Thomas Bryant and Anthony Gill remain out – 6:14 PM

Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards are listing Davis Bertans (foot sprain), Rui Hachimura (return to competition conditioning) and Montrezl Harrell (health and safety protocols) as questionable to play Sunday in Orlando. Thomas Bryant (knee recovery) and Anthony Gill (protocols) are listed as out. – 6:02 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Rui Hachimura, Montrezl Harrell and Davis Bertans are QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Orlando Magic. – 6:01 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury and availability report for tomorrow night’s game in Orlando ⬇ #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/uPqVtkzGSE5:59 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Weekend Drip Check 💧
@Cade Cunningham
@Isaiah Stewart
@Hamidou Diallo
@Josh Jackson
@SaddiqBey
@Killian Hayes
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 5:57 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the visiting Orlando Magic: pic.twitter.com/DvFzlJhkRN5:50 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Payroll Giovanni, Babyface Ray, Peezy and Gmac Cash will be at tonight’s Pistons game.
Wrote about why the Pistons are bringing local rappers, musicians and influencers to Little Caesars Arena this season freep.com/story/sports/n…5:34 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley says Franz Wagner is good to go vs the Pistons.
Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. are gametime decisions. – 5:31 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said they may be bringing more G League guys to Detroit through the remainder of the season to get experience. – 5:25 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Cassius Stanley: “I don’t think we were sure Cory would be back.” Casey added that the rest of this season they’ll bring guys back and forth to continue to get a look. – 5:24 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Cassius Stanley coming back on a second 10-day, Casey said they weren’t sure if Cory Joseph would be back today. And from a development standpoint, there didn’t need to be a reason. “He’s an excellent player, young player we want to look at as far as our future.” – 5:24 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Magic are in a similar situation as the Pistons. “They have an excellent group of young players. The Wagner kid is really playing at a high level for them right now. Cole Anthony is one of the top players in the league. And they’re growing.” – 5:23 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said he didn’t see Inside The NBA’s criticism of the Pistons’ effort. “I respect all the national media. I respect the media locally. But I really don’t care what the opinions are on the internet. I’m concerned about the 15 men in that locker room. Teaching, developing.” – 5:20 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cory Joseph is available tonight vs. #Magic. – 5:19 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Cory Joseph is available tonight – 5:19 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey said Cory Joseph is available. – 5:19 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons didn’t come out with the right approach against the Grizzlies. “We came out feeling sorry for ourselves on the back-to-back, and that’s part of the growth. Learning how to play in the dog days of the season, on the back-to-back, coming off of COVID.” – 5:18 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony (ankle), Franz Wagner (ankle) and Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) are listed as questionable on the Magic’s most recent injury report ahead of tonight’s matchup vs. Pistons.
6 players listed as out. Scheduled to hear from Jamahl Mosley in about 40 minutes. pic.twitter.com/JJzrbCt4pD4:51 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Another game, another Power Hour on the concourse presented by @DiscountTire. Stop by to grab photos with the #Pistons letters or hang with the Dancers and Extreme Team!
Doors open at 5:30. pic.twitter.com/dd6xbE7Kwq4:32 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
lock in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/Erqi6Wl01l3:57 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons have signed Cassius Stanley to a second 10-day contract, using the COVID exemption, as Frank Jackson is in protocols. – 3:48 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons announce they’ve signed Cassius Stanley to a second 10-day contract – 3:43 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit #Pistons announced today that the club has signed Cassius Stanley to a second 10-day contract using the COVID-related hardship allowance.
Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. – 3:40 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons announce they’ve signed Cassius Stanley to a second 10-day contract. – 3:37 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Pistons have signed guard Cassius Stanley to a second 10-day contract. – 3:36 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
⏸️ or screenshot to pick your Pistons player!
Reply with who you got ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/EvgQng2SwK3:18 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2013, the @Los Angeles Lakers Steve Nash dished out 10 assists in a loss to the Rockets, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to reach 10,000 carer assists.
Nash averaged at least 10 APG in seven seasons, third all time behind John Stockton (10) and Magic Johnson (9). pic.twitter.com/P2YlFWdaph2:01 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
ｆｌｏａｔｉｎｇ
@Terrence Ross x #SlowMoSaturday pic.twitter.com/RMiGSfZvTf1:18 PM

