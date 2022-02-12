Magic vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Orlando MagicLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Utah JazzLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Orlando Magic (13-43) play against the Utah Jazz (21-21) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022
Orlando Magic 7, Utah Jazz 18 (Q1 04:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Just some bad team mistakes from Orlando that the Jazz are capitalizing… fouling on the 3, fouling on the Mitchell and-one, dumb cross-court passes, bad forays challenging rim protectors – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Bojan dived for that lost ball, on top of the ball, recovered it and passed it to Trent Forrest, all while protecting his finger. Skill. – 9:23 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
inevitable 🧨 pic.twitter.com/iO1L6eNwr7 – 9:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Cole feeling crafty you love to see it
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/6UXzeZ2dFR – 9:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get us started then @Wendell Carter Jr. 💥
📺: https://t.co/3m7gHDEG2c pic.twitter.com/hmKt6VKopi – 9:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Dok with his 6th career start 💥
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/r2mftiQqCv – 9:08 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Jazz are 14-point favorites over the Magic tonight 😬 – 8:59 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
TGIF 👔
#VivintCam | @vivinthome pic.twitter.com/6yxVhMqGML – 8:47 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
past threads 🔥
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/ZJZMEnFJbg – 8:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Rudy Gobert remains out tonight as the Jazz take on the Orlando Magic – 8:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Friday Fits feat. The Rooks
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/BAnkGl6TMM – 8:16 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The Rudy G’s remain out tonight for the @Utah Jazz.
No Gobert, no Gay.
That makes it nine straight games for Gobert and three straight for Gay.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:16 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert remains OUT tonight. – 8:14 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Rudy Gobert is out tonight – 8:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs will start for the Orlando Magic tonight in Utah. Good to see after he left the last game early with Achilles’ soreness. – 8:13 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Injury update;
*OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)
OUT – Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness) – 8:13 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight vs. the Magic. – 8:13 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley gives an update on R.J. Hampton, who’s been sidelined with an MCL sprain and bone bruise since Jan. 19 pic.twitter.com/1AJpxvjsGh – 8:07 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 57 at UTAH
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰9 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)
📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
new city, same 🖐 pic.twitter.com/hq6Kz571bn – 7:59 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Joe Ingles has been scrubbed from the Jazz roster photo wall pic.twitter.com/pPaO9iU0C7 – 7:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:
Oscar Robertson 227
James Harden 99
LeBron James 93
Russell Westbrook 83
Tiny Archibald 76
Jerry West 69
Magic Johnson 58
Allen Iverson 47
Isiah Thomas 45
Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is good to go and will start tonight vs. the Jazz, per Jamahl Mosley. – 7:31 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs (sore right Achilles) will play and start for the @Orlando Magic against the Utah Jazz. – 7:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. Payne, Shamet, Kaminsky and Saric remain out – 7:19 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert remains questionable, will go through warmups before deciding whether or not to play tonight. – 7:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹| They bring energy and new skill sets. Get to know Juancho and Nickeil ⤵️
#ShootaroundInterviews | @ZionsBank – 6:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
“I’m a veteran, nothing shakes me anymore.”
NEW: Magic relieved to put trade deadline behind them orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 6:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Again: 5 blocks in the first 9 minutes 🤯
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/5K5JXZEVVR – 6:08 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors center Kevon Looney is listed as questionable with a left quad contusion for Wednesday’s contest against the Jazz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/09/inj… – 6:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“Don’t answer my questions with questions.” 🤣
@TheRealMoBamba interviews @Terrence Ross 🎙 pic.twitter.com/MtQaktwDHz – 4:35 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors’ win streak ended with a blowout loss to the Jazz, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Gary Harris in February:
50% 3P on 6.4 attempts per game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LKMSC0bOsD – 3:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Finish your week off right 🏀
⏰ 7 PM MT
📺 @ATTSportsNetRM
📻 @ZoneSportsNet
🎟 https://t.co/7Di16QPcIv
📍 @vivintarena
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/trNBTYeJcW – 3:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Nickeil Alexander-Walker will wear No. 6 for the Jazz and Juancho Hernangomez will wear 41. – 3:02 PM