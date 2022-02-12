Magic vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (13-43) play against the Utah Jazz (21-21) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday February 11, 2022

Orlando Magic 7, Utah Jazz 18 (Q1 04:47)

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Just some bad team mistakes from Orlando that the Jazz are capitalizing… fouling on the 3, fouling on the Mitchell and-one, dumb cross-court passes, bad forays challenging rim protectors – 9:24 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Bojan dived for that lost ball, on top of the ball, recovered it and passed it to Trent Forrest, all while protecting his finger. Skill. – 9:23 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

the Jazz are 14-point favorites over the Magic tonight 😬 – 8:59 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Rudy Gobert remains out tonight as the Jazz take on the Orlando Magic – 8:21 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

The Rudy G’s remain out tonight for the @Utah Jazz.

No Gobert, no Gay.

That makes it nine straight games for Gobert and three straight for Gay.

#TakeNote | @kslsports – 8:16 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert remains OUT tonight.

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Rudy Gobert is out tonight

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Jalen Suggs will start for the Orlando Magic tonight in Utah. Good to see after he left the last game early with Achilles’ soreness. – 8:13 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Injury update;

*OUT – Rudy Gobert (Left Calf Strain)

OUT – Rudy Gay (Right Knee Soreness) – 8:13 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Rudy Gobert is OUT tonight vs. the Magic.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic coach Jamahl Mosley gives an update on R.J. Hampton, who’s been sidelined with an MCL sprain and bone bruise since Jan. 19 pic.twitter.com/1AJpxvjsGh – 8:07 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

TONIGHT’S STARTERS

GAME 57 at UTAH

2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner

3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.

5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba

5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony

4️⃣G: @jalensuggs

⏰9 p.m.

📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 8:30 p.m.)

📲 bspts.cc/orlando-magic-…

📻@969thegame

#MagicTogether – 8:06 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Joe Ingles has been scrubbed from the Jazz roster photo wall pic.twitter.com/pPaO9iU0C7 – 7:44 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Using assist data back to the 1962-63 season, Trae Young is 10th all-time in 30+ points, 10+ assists games:

Oscar Robertson 227

James Harden 99

LeBron James 93

Russell Westbrook 83

Tiny Archibald 76

Jerry West 69

Magic Johnson 58

Allen Iverson 47

Isiah Thomas 45

Trae Young 44 – 7:34 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs is good to go and will start tonight vs. the Jazz, per Jamahl Mosley. – 7:31 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Jalen Suggs (sore right Achilles) will play and start for the @Orlando Magic against the Utah Jazz. – 7:31 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Nobody new on the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. Payne, Shamet, Kaminsky and Saric remain out – 7:19 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Rudy Gobert remains questionable, will go through warmups before deciding whether or not to play tonight. – 7:19 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Khobi Price @khobi_price

“I’m a veteran, nothing shakes me anymore.”

NEW: Magic relieved to put trade deadline behind them orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 6:18 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Warriors center Kevon Looney is listed as questionable with a left quad contusion for Wednesday’s contest against the Jazz. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/09/inj… – 6:00 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

After the Warriors’ win streak ended with a blowout loss to the Jazz, NBA Twitter weighed in with different reactions on Wednesday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 4:00 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Gary Harris in February:

50% 3P on 6.4 attempts per game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LKMSC0bOsD – 3:57 PM

Utah Jazz @utahjazz

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Nickeil Alexander-Walker will wear No. 6 for the Jazz and Juancho Hernangomez will wear 41. – 3:02 PM