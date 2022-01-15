Magic vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

HoopsHype
·5 min read
In this article:
The Orlando Magic (7-35) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-19) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 14, 2022

Orlando Magic 10, Charlotte Hornets 6 (Q1 08:12)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,172 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether7:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HEY YOU, IT’S GAME TIME!
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Orlando Magic
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/NOVLHxhOjh6:55 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🖐️
https://t.co/ogyvkEMqyP | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/qumRdmORkT6:50 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
⚠️ rooks at work ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/VaOr8whPtZ6:27 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Gary Harris and Terrence Ross getting shots up pregame. Tipoff at Hornets in about 1 hour. pic.twitter.com/WGbspzY3ic6:16 PM

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Join @Mike Trudell and @Michael Cooper for an exclusive sit down, and get to know the @Laker Girls before the #LakeShow takes on the Magic.
Join The Lakers Official Facebook Group, Presented by @socios. – 6:11 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
After suffering a collapsed lung in December, Blazers G CJ McCollum is expected to make his return against the Magic Monday, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/Iu7w6wRBS86:02 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Kai Jones has cleared health and safety protocols and is available for tonight’s game against Orlando. – 5:51 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets center Kai Jones has cleared the NBA’s Health & Safety Protocols and is available for tonight’s game #AllFly5:51 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is expected to return to lineup on Monday vs. the Magic in Orlando, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. McCollum fully recovered from a collapsed lung that he suffered on Dec. 4 against Boston. – 5:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
Kai Jones (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (Health & Safety Protocols) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/gIHgYRNzsO5:46 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said there is no minutes count tonight on Jalen Suggs. The team will monitor him and his workload throughout the evening after missing the last 20 games. – 5:41 PM

Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will now play tonight vs. the Hornets. The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez. – 5:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs is officially available for the Orlando Magic tonight. He’ll come off the bench. First game for Suggs since November 29. – 5:33 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
tonight’s five in Buzz City 🪄 pic.twitter.com/NJvVtIczuu5:33 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez against the @Charlotte Hornets.
Jalen Suggs is available and will come off the bench.
Mo Bamba (right toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (left hamstring) are out. – 5:31 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 43 at CHARLOTTE
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
3️⃣3️⃣C: @Robin Lopez
1️⃣4️⃣G: @Gary Harris
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:31 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Mo Bamba (sprained right toe) will not play tonight at Charlotte.
#MagicTogether5:31 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Tap in for pregame availability with JB! 🎙 #ORLvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:18 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
elite thread matchup 🔥
#NBA75 x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/NRpf8G4XBi4:42 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
When he’s hot, he’s hot 🔥
RT & VOTE for @LaMelo Ball!
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/IseSpqOGU43:59 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
good company 🪄 pic.twitter.com/QHXsOtwV0u3:56 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
“𝐀 𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐈’𝐯𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐱𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞.”
@Jalen Suggs on his return ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/qGwTnba0fB3:15 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
jalen back pic.twitter.com/amxLYy2uXm2:20 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
ICYMI
The Knicks already made one trade, landing Cam Reddish from the Hawks.
Here’s a potential Knicks-Rockets deal that could give them an upgrade at center and add depth to the backcourt.
Plus 2 Ben Simmons deals and a Hornets-Pacers potential swap
https://t.co/PNQ4IOxa6R pic.twitter.com/MIL5BX37hi2:04 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Let’s take a trip down memory lane when Scott Burrell participated in the 1995 NBA 3-Point Shootout👌.
Comment and tag a Charlotte player you want to see in this year’s contest!
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/rOiu94ppow1:17 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Other notes from shootaround:
— Jalen Suggs won’t start and will be on a minutes restriction
— Mo Bamba wasn’t wearing the boot on his right foot and is a game-time decision
— Jonathan Isaac was in street clothes during the portion of shootaround open to the media – 1:10 PM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Philadelphia’s head coach speaks highly of the Hornets star. lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/01/13/doc…1:00 PM

