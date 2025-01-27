Magic vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Orlando Magic play against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $6,313,176 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $8,474,707 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Sun
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Florida
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740AM
