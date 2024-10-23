Magic vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center

The Orlando Magic have not won any games while the Miami Heat have not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 23, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Sun

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Florida

Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Magic vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest