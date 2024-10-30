Magic vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Orlando Magic play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $50,505,410 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $84,174,592 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Chicago Sports Network
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Florida
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740AM
