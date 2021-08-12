Magic Software Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Revenues for The Second Quarter of $119.2 million - a 37.7% Year Over Year Increase

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.
·17 min read

Operating Income for the second quarter increased 29% year over year to $12.7 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter increased 30% year over year to $15.9 million

Or Yehuda, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of IT consulting services and end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended June 30, 2021.

Summary Results for Second Quarter 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% Change

Q2 2021

Q2 2020

% Change

Revenues

$

119.2

$

86.5

37.7

%

$

119.2

$

86.5

37.7

%

Gross Profit

$

32.8

$

24.8

32.3

%

$

34.4

$

26.5

30.2

%

Gross Margin

27.5

%

28.7

%

(120

)bps

28.9

%

30.6

%

(170

)bps

Operating Income

$

12.7

$

9.8

29.0

%

$

15.9

$

12.2

30.2

%

Operating Margin

10.7

%

11.4

%

70

bps

13.3

%

14.1

%

80

bps

Net Income (*)

$

7.8

$

5.7

35.6

%

$

11.3

$

8.1

39.9

%

Diluted EPS

$

0.16

$

0.12

33.3

%

$

0.23

$

0.17

35.9

%


(*)

Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

  • Revenues for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 37.7% to $119.2 million compared to $86.5 million in the same period last year.

  • Operating income for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 29.0% to $12.7 million compared to $9.8 million in the same period last year.

  • Non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 30.2% to $15.9 million compared to $12.2 million in the same period last year.

  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the second quarter ended June 302021 , increased 35.6% to $7.8 million, or $0.16 per fully diluted share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased 39.9% to $11.3 million, or $0.23 per fully diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.17 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Summary Results for First Half 2021 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP

H1 2021

H1 2020

% Change

H1 2021

H1 2020

% Change

Revenues

$

226.5

$

171.7

31.9

%

$

226.5

$

171.7

31.9

%

Gross Profit

$

63.0

$

49.6

27.0

%

$

66.2

$

52.8

25.2

%

Gross Margin

27.8

%

28.9

%

(110

)bps

29.2

%

30.8

%

(160

)bps

Operating Income

$

24.9

$

18.6

34.0

%

$

30.9

$

23.2

33.2

%

Operating Margin

11.0

%

10.8

%

20

bps

13.6

%

13.5

%

10

bps

Net Income (*)

$

15.3

$

11.6

32.2

%

$

21.6

$

17.5

23.6

%

Diluted EPS

$

0.31

$

0.24

29.2

%

$

0.44

$

0.36

22.2

%


(*)

Attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders.

Financial Highlights for the First Half Ended June 30, 2021

  • Revenues for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 31.9% to $226.5 million compared to $171.7 million in the same period last year.

  • Operating income for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 34.0% to $24.9 million compared to $18.6 million in the same period last year.

  • Non-GAAP operating income for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 33.2% to $30.9 million compared to $23.2 million in the same period last year.

  • Net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first half period ended June 302021 , increased 32.2% to $15.3 million, or $0.31 per fully diluted share, compared to $11.6 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders for the first half period ended June 30, 2021 increased 23.6% to $21.6 million, or $0.44 per fully diluted share, compared to $17.5 million, or $0.36 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

  • Cash flow from operating activities for the first half ended 302021 , amounted to $28.0 million compared to $28.1 million in the same period last year.

  • As of June 30, 2021, Magic Software’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities amounted to $106.1 million.

  • Magic Software has increased its 2021 revenue guidance for the second time to a range of $450 to $460 million from its prior range of $425 to $435 million, reflecting annual growth of 22.2% to 23.9%.

Declaration of Dividend for the First Half of 2021

In accordance with its dividend distribution policy, the Company’s board of directors declared a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of 23.4 cents per share and in the aggregate amount of approximately $11.5 million, reflecting approximately 75% of its distributable profits for the first half of 2021.

The dividend is payable in U.S. dollars on September 14, 2021 to all of the Company’s shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on August 30, 2021.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 30% (if the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company’s share capital) or 25% (for all other dividend recipients) of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software, said: “Our solid execution in the second quarter delivering double-digit growth across all key financial indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, net income and EBITDA), with record-breaking revenues reaching $119 million and record-breaking operating income, demonstrate the important role Magic Software plays in its customers’ lifecycles and transformative journeys, as well as the success of its strategy to build a broad business portfolio that creates value for our customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and maximizing their businesses.”

Conference Call Details

Magic Software’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic Software’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-642-5032

UK: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03-918-0609

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Magic Software’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic Software believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic Software’s financial condition and results of operations. Magic Software’s management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic Software urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

  • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

  • Equity-based compensation expenses;

  • Costs relates to acquisition of new businesses;

  • The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest’s effects of the above items;

  • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

  • Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests; and

  • Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platforms solutions and IT consulting services.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “look forward”, “expect,” “believe” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Asaf Berenstin | Chief Financial Officer
Magic Software Enterprises
ir@magicsoftware.com

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues

$

119,155

$

86,521

$

226,453

$

171,729

Cost of Revenues

86,351

61,728

163,460

122,120

Gross profit

32,804

24,793

62,993

49,609

Research and development, net

2,363

1,989

4,559

4,163

Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses

17,747

12,962

33,532

26,858

Total operating costs and expenses

20,110

14,951

38,091

31,021

Operating income

12,694

9,842

24,902

18,588

Financial expenses, net

1,304

1,135

2,450

618

Income before taxes on income

11,390

8,707

22,452

17,970

Taxes on income

2,304

2,081

4,574

4,069

Net income

$

9,086

$

6,626

$

17,878

$

13,901

Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

(830

)

(237

)

(1,561

)

(561

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(476

)

(652

)

(994

)

(1,750

)

Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders

$

7,780

$

5,737

$

15,323

$

11,590

Net earnings per share attributable to Magic’s shareholders :

Basic

$

0.16

$

0.12

$

0.31

$

0.24

Diluted

$

0.16

$

0.12

$

0.31

$

0.24

Weighted average number of shares used in computing net earnings per share

Basic

49,055

49,002

49,045

48,980

Diluted

49,091

49,042

49,086

49,044


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues

$

119,155

100

%

$

86,521

100

%

$

226,453

100

%

$

171,729

100

%

Gross profit

34,440

28.9

%

26,454

30.6

%

66,153

29.2

%

52,826

30.8

%

Operating income

15,911

13.4

%

12,223

14.1

%

30,895

13.6

%

23,194

13.5

%

Net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders

11,326

9.5

%

8,098

9.4

%

21,594

9.5

%

17,475

10.2

%

Basic earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.17

$

0.44

$

0.36

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.17

$

0.44

$

0.36


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

GAAP gross profit

$

32,804

$

24,793

$

62,993

$

49,609

Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology

1,481

1,393

2,850

2,681

Amortization of other intangible assets

155

268

310

536

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

34,440

$

26,454

$

66,153

$

52,826

GAAP operating income

$

12,694

$

9,842

$

24,902

$

18,588

Gross profit adjustments

1,636

1,661

3,160

3,217

Amortization of other intangible assets

1,723

1,338

3,303

2,578

Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions

18

-

18

-

Capitalization of software development

(798

)

(846

)

(1,622

)

(1,690

)

Acquisition-related costs

482

228

487

501

Stock-based compensation

156

-

647

-

Non-GAAP operating income

$

15,911

$

12,223

$

30,895

$

23,194

GAAP net income attributable to Magic Software’s shareholders

$

7,780

$

7,780

$

15,323

$

11,590

Operating income adjustments

3,217

2,381

5,993

4,606

Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests

(168

)

(175

)

(333

)

(175

)

Changes in unsettled fair value of contingent consideration related to acquisitions

731

375

1,168

1,148

Deferred taxes on the above items

(234

)

(220

)

(557

)

306

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders

$

11,326

$

10,141

$

21,594

$

17,475

Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.17

$

0.44

$

0.36

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net earnings per share

49,055

49,002

49,045

48,980

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share

$

0.23

$

0.17

$

0.44

$

0.36

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net earnings per share

49,135

49,042

49,135

49,044

MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

June 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

102,774

$

88,127

Short-term bank deposits

289

289

Marketable securities

1,211

1,238

Trade receivables, net

118,489

111,059

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

9,928

10,513

Total current assets

232,691

211,226

LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES:

Severance pay fund

4,447

4,673

Deferred tax assets

5,920

6,397

Operating lease right-of-use assets

23,263

24,509

Other long-term receivables

3,291

3,211

Other long-term deposits

1,796

2,296

Total long-term receivables

38,717

41,086

PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

5,900

5,988

IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL, NET

198,200

189,086

TOTAL ASSETS

$

475,508

$

447,386

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Short-term debt

$

12,377

$

11,529

Trade payables

19,808

14,250

Accrued expenses and other accounts payable

43,406

41,846

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

3,565

3,413

Liabilities due to acquisition activities

5,037

4,998

Deferred revenues and customer advances

12,751

8,793

Total current liabilities

96,944

84,829

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Long-term debt

24,796

13,352

Deferred tax liability

17,811

17,639

Long-term operating lease liabilities

19,708

21,109

Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities

12,586

10,926

Accrued severance pay

5,322

5,545

Total non-current liabilities

80,223

68,571

REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS

25,593

24,980

EQUITY:

Magic Software Enterprises equity

263,557

260,431

Non-controlling interests

9,191

8,575

Total equity

272,748

269,006

TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY

$

475,508

$

447,386


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
U.S. Dollars in thousands

For the six months ended
June 30,

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income

$

17,878

$

13,901

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

6,995

6,320

Stock-based compensation

646

-

Change in deferred taxes, net

(591

)

(101

)

Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion of discount

28

44

Net change in operating assets and liabilities:

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

(6,542

)

7,423

Other long-term and short-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

422

290

Increase (decrease) trade payables

4,189

(815

)

Exchange rate of loans

(210

)

(123

)

Accrued expenses and other accounts payable

1,364

150

Deferred revenues

3,861

990

Net cash provided by operating activities

28,040

28,079

Cash flows from investing activities:

Capitalized software development costs

(1,621

)

(1,689

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(688

)

(1,660

)

Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash

(6,831

)

(4,832

)

Proceeds from maturity and sale of marketable securities

-

4,309

Investment in short-term bank deposits

(7

)

(1,111

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(9,147

)

(4,983

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from exercise of options by employees

-

229

Dividend paid

(10,300

)

(3,918

)

Dividend paid to non-controlling interests

(778

)

(5,176

)

Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests

(607

)

(923

)

Purchase of non-controlling interest

-

(18,016

)

Payments of deferred and contingent consideration related to acquisitions

(4,694

)

-

Short-term and long-term loans received

15,368

4,905

Repayment of short-term and long-term loans

(2,985

)

(2,105

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,996

)

(25,004

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(250

)

(984

)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

14,647

(2,892

)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

88,127

81,915

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

102,774

$

79,023


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories