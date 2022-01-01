Magic re-sign Tim Frazier, Freddie Gillespie

Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @Orlando Magic sign @Tim Frazier and @Freddie Gillespie to second 10-day contracts Both originally signed via hardship exceptions by the NBA #MagicTogether

Magic officially sign Tim Frazier and Freddie Gillespie to their second 10-day contracts, the team announced – 7:13 PM

Orlando has signed Tim Frazier and Freddie Gillespie to their second 10-day hardship contracts with the Magic.

The @Orlando Magic have signed guard Tim Frazier and forward Freddie Gillespie to second 10-day contracts. – 7:11 PM

NBA 10-day hardship contracts that expired today:

Justin Anderson- CLE

Marquese Chriss- DAL

Damyean Dotson- NYK

Tim Frazier- ORL

Wenyen Gabriel- BKN

Freddie Gillespie- ORL

Jemerrio Jones- LAL

Luke Kornet- CLE

Matt Mooney- NYK

Chris Silva- MIN

Rayjon Tucker- MIN

Moses Wright- LAC – 8:21 AM

The Orlando Magic are planning to sign big man Freddie Gillespie to a second 10-day contract, source tells @HoopsRumors. – 11:47 PM

the Magic have had some bad backup point guards in recent years. Tim Frazier is not breaking the mold there. – 7:52 PM

The @Orlando Magic will start Tim Frazier, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Freddie Gillespie against the @Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:16 PM

Freddie Gillespie joins Tim Frazier in the 10-day Magic Players Getting Trucked by Giannis Club. Frazier drew the charge; Gillespie got called for a block here. (The Magic are challenging) pic.twitter.com/eyLKNjhE1t – 9:02 PM

Tim Frazier deserves hazard pay for taking a charge on Giannis while on a 10-day contract. – 7:36 PM

Tim Frazier is a hero. – 7:35 PM

Kudos to Tim Frazier.

Most guys are shuffling the feet while waiting to take a charge from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He stood in there and took it. – 7:35 PM

