Magic re-sign Tim Frazier, Freddie Gillespie
Orlando Magic PR: PRESS RELEASE: @Orlando Magic sign @Tim Frazier and @Freddie Gillespie to second 10-day contracts Both originally signed via hardship exceptions by the NBA #MagicTogether
Source: Twitter @Magic_PR
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Magic officially sign Tim Frazier and Freddie Gillespie to their second 10-day contracts, the team announced – 7:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Orlando has signed Tim Frazier and Freddie Gillespie to their second 10-day hardship contracts with the Magic.
More NBA from me; marcstein.Substack.com – 7:11 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic have signed guard Tim Frazier and forward Freddie Gillespie to second 10-day contracts. – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
NBA 10-day hardship contracts that expired today:
Justin Anderson- CLE
Marquese Chriss- DAL
Damyean Dotson- NYK
Tim Frazier- ORL
Wenyen Gabriel- BKN
Freddie Gillespie- ORL
Jemerrio Jones- LAL
Luke Kornet- CLE
Matt Mooney- NYK
Chris Silva- MIN
Rayjon Tucker- MIN
Moses Wright- LAC – 8:21 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Orlando Magic are planning to sign big man Freddie Gillespie to a second 10-day contract, source tells @HoopsRumors. – 11:47 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic have had some bad backup point guards in recent years. Tim Frazier is not breaking the mold there. – 7:52 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Tim Frazier, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Freddie Gillespie against the @Milwaukee Bucks tonight. – 5:16 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Freddie Gillespie joins Tim Frazier in the 10-day Magic Players Getting Trucked by Giannis Club. Frazier drew the charge; Gillespie got called for a block here. (The Magic are challenging) pic.twitter.com/eyLKNjhE1t – 9:02 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Tim Frazier deserves hazard pay for taking a charge on Giannis while on a 10-day contract. – 7:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tim Frazier is a hero. – 7:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Kudos to Tim Frazier.
Most guys are shuffling the feet while waiting to take a charge from Giannis Antetokounmpo. He stood in there and took it. – 7:35 PM