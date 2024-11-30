Magic play the Nets, seek 6th straight victory

Orlando Magic (14-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (9-11, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will attempt to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 3-10 against Eastern Conference teams. Brooklyn is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference scoring 11.9 fast break points per game.

The Magic are 11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando scores 108.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The 111.8 points per game the Nets score are 9.0 more points than the Magic allow (102.8). The Magic's 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than the Nets have given up to their opponents (48.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Nets.

Franz Wagner is scoring 23.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Magic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 112.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Magic: 9-1, averaging 108.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (hamstring), Cam Thomas: out (hamstring), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle), Noah Clowney: out (ankle), Dennis Schroder: day to day (personal), Jaylen Martin: out (knee).

Magic: Paolo Banchero: out (oblique), Gary Harris: day to day (hamstring).

