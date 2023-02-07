Magic Mike’s Last Dance: stripping sequel with a fairly respectable package



Poor old Magic Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) has had a tough pandemic. His artisanal furniture business went under, and if he hadn’t retired from stripping, the two-metre rule would have presumably put paid to that. The last instalment in Steven Soderbergh’s unlikely male exotic dance trilogy finds our shredded hero scraping by in Miami’s gig economy, until fate furnishes him with a personalised economic stimulus: a very rich, very sexually frustrated divorcee.



Her name is Maxandra Mendoza (Salma Hayek), and she hasn’t legally split from her husband quite yet, which means his corporate fortune is still burning a hole in her handbag. So when she spots Mike tending bar, and a female colleague quietly informs her of his skills, she invites him to her quayside mansion and persuades him to give her a private encore.

To call what ensues a mere lap dance doesn’t do the thing justice. It’s nothing less than the Sistine Chapel of dry-humping, and its audience of one is suitably ravished. Within days, Mike has been flown to London first class, installed in Ms Mendoza’s Kensington town house, and given a month to produce the greatest male strip show on earth – at her husband’s dusty West End theatre, to boot. (The film was prompted by the success of Magic Mike Live, currently playing in the capital.)

It’s all a bit weirdly reminiscent of a Muppets film: Hayek’s character, half-coquettish, half-berserk, would have been nailed by Miss Piggy, and as the problems mount up, from council busybodies to differences in artistic vision, it’s easy to imagine Kermit scrunching his face in the wings.

For the microscopic subset of cinema-goers who watch Magic Mike films for the plot, Last Dance may prove disappointing. Returning screenwriter Reid Carolin doesn’t come up with anything novel to do with the hackneyed let’s-put-on-a-show premise.

The script also fails to make sense of the play Mike’s revue is replacing – a starchy period romance that is simultaneously wildly popular and a complete snooze – while attempts to reprise some highlights from the earlier films fall a bit flat. The beloved service station dance from 2015’s Magic Mike XXL is transplanted, surprisingly clumsily, to the top floor of a London bus, for the benefit of a demure planning official (Vicki Pepperdine) the gang are trying to convince to sign a building certificate.

Does any of this actually matter? Well, yes, insofar as it dampens Tatum’s usually blazing charisma, and makes the second act, in which Tatum and Hayek plough through various setbacks, mostly feel like wading through yoghurt. (Maxandra’s brusque butler, played by Ayub Khan Din, provides welcome glowering comic relief.) But the first two Magic Mike films didn’t gross £250 million for their narrative elegance, and the dancing here – when it finally arrives – more than meets the series’ usual glistening standards.

During Tatum and Hayek’s outrageously steamy first encounter, Soderbergh takes obvious glee in not cutting away, and thereby snooking a… sorry, cocking a snook at the prissy sexlessness of modern Hollywood. As for Mike’s show, it may or may not be the best of its type ever staged, but it’s sizzlingly choreographed and lustily shot, and the troupe’s back-slapping dedication to female pleasure still feels as sweetly moving and (depressingly) unfamiliar as it did in previous instalments. Last Dance might lack the original Magic Mike’s depth and grit and the sheer ab-rippling elation of XXL, but it’s still a fairly respectable package.

15 cert, 112 min. In cinemas from Friday February 10