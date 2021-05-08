A 'Magic Mike' competition series is coming—here's how to watch it

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to become Channing Tatum in Magic Mike… you’re in luck. A new unscripted competition show from the original producers of Magic Mike (2012) and the live Las Vegas show, Magic Mike Live Las Vegas, will allow men to explore their sensual sides as they train to perform onstage for a cash prize and a chance to join the cast of Magic Mike Live Las Vegas on stage.

The series is currently in production at HBO, and when it releases you can catch it later this year on HBO Max.

Where can you catch the new Magic Mike series when it comes out?

You can stream the new Magic Mike series as well as the original film and more with an HBO Max subscription. HBO Max is currently only available in the United States and certain U.S. territories, and can be accessed with internet connection through Android products, Roku, Chromecast, iOS, some gaming consoles, and certain smart TV platforms.

HBO Max is home to HBO films and series, Max Original series and films, DC movies and shows, TCM content, the Adult Swim Collection, Studio Ghibli films, Cartoon Network’s vast catalogue, the Sesame Workshop collection, Looney Tunes, and more. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Allen v Farrow, Baketopia, season 2 of His Dark Materials, The King of Staten Island, and more.

What is the new Magic Mike show about?

The unnamed Magic Mike reality series is executive produced by Channing Tatum.

The tentatively titled Magic Mike unscripted competition series, The Real Magic Mike, will follow the journey of a group of 10 men as they embark on a journey to self-empowerment and self-discovery by training as strippers.

The series will allow the contestants to build their self-confidence through learning dance routines, training to develop their bodies, and more, with the goal of winning the cash prize and performing live with Magic Mike Live Las Vegas.

A nationwide casting search is currently underway for the show’s participants. Eureka Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television will produce the series, and executive producers include Channing Tatum, Steven Soderbergh, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan, Gregory Jacobs, and more. It’s unclear if Tatum or the cast of the films will return for the unscripted series.

The original Magic Mike film starred Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer, and Matthew McConaughey as a group of male strippers in Florida called the “Kings of Tampa.” The film is loosely based on Tatum’s own experiences stripping in Florida when he was young. You can watch the original film on HBO Max. The sequel, Magic Mike XXL, follows the same characters as the original as they join back up to perform in a stripping convention.

How can you sign up for HBO Max?

HBO Max is the new streaming service from HBO. HBO Max is home to all HBO original movies and series, as well as a library of popular films and shows, including the upcoming Matrix 4. You can sign up for HBO Max on its own and access it through HBO’s website, or download the app to supported devices through your TV, digital, or mobile provider. A standalone HBO Max subscription starts at $14.99/month.

HBO Max is home to HBO content and series such as Insecure, Watchmen, Succession, and Euphoria. The platform hosts movies, series, and documentaries from many other sources, from films like Howl’s Moving Castle, The Matrix, Ocean’s 8, Wonder Woman, and the Lord of the Rings trilogy to series like Doctor Who, Courage the Cowardly Dog, The Nanny, Steven Universe, and many more.

