This Magic Mascara Doesn’t Budge During My 5-Mile Runs—but Somehow Easily Comes Off With Just Water

I have a love/hate relationship with mascara. I love how it makes my lashes look fuller and longer, but I hate that I can never seem to find an option that doesn’t run or smudge. To clarify, I don’t just need a mascara that prevents dreaded racoon eyes from 9 to 5. Since I go straight from doing work to putting in work every day, I need one that will also stay put throughout extensive runs and hot yoga sessions.

Waterproof mascaras may work for some, but I don’t feel like they deliver the same results as their counterparts—and I usually lose an eyelash or two trying to scrub them off at the end of the day. Fortunately, I stumbled upon Ilia’s Limitless Mascara, and I haven’t bothered with another mascara since.

I’ve been a big fan of Ilia’s Essential Brow Gel for years, so when my last tube of mascara dried out, I decided to give the brand’s award-winning mascara a go. I’ve had little success with “clean” mascara formulas in the past, so the skeptic in me opted for the travel-size version just in case. That was a mistake. After one day of trying out this highly-rated product, I was hooked.

The 99 percent natural formula not only gives me long, battable eyelashes, but it’s also nourishing. Made of a mix of organic carnauba and beeswax, as well as shea butter and keratin, the mascara is lightweight and buildable. And unlike other mascaras, this version never flakes, clumps, or runs. Instead, I’m left with dark, lengthened lashes that are also curled—that’s thanks to the dual-sided brush that features shorter bristles for volume and longer bristles for length and separation.

To buy: $28; sephora.com.

If you’re saying to yourself, “This all sounds great, but isn’t the point of mascara to deliver longer, fuller lashes?” hear me out. The real reason this mascara became my desert-island product is its magic formula that lasts all day, even through grueling 5-mile tempo workouts, but somehow swipes off easily at night with just water.

I’m lazy with my nighttime skincare routine, only using products that will come off with a simple face wash—no cotton balls, makeup removers, or salves. And makeup that dissolves easily tends to not last long, except for Ilia’s Limitless Lash mascara. The first time I ran in this formula, I was shocked to see that my eyelashes looked exactly the same post-workout as they had pre-. In fact, if I wasn’t sweaty and red, I’d think I just applied my mascara.

I was even more shocked that after I showered, the mascara was completely erased clean from my face. There was no residue, no black lines, and certainly no need for makeup remover wipes.

