Magic limit Luka Doncic to 24 points, beat Mavericks 94-87

  • Orlando Magic center Bol Bol (10) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    1/8

    Mavericks Magic Basketball

    Orlando Magic center Bol Bol (10) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) goes up for a shot while defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    2/8

    Mavericks Magic Basketball

    Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) goes up for a shot while defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (11) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee, left, while driving to the basket as Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) helps defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    3/8

    Mavericks Magic Basketball

    Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (11) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee, left, while driving to the basket as Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) helps defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) hangs on the rim after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    4/8

    Mavericks Magic Basketball

    Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) hangs on the rim after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reaches for a rebound next to Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke as Magic guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    5/8

    Mavericks Magic Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reaches for a rebound next to Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke as Magic guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes up for a shot as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    6/8

    Mavericks Magic Basketball

    Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes up for a shot as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) goes up for a shot in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    7/8

    Mavericks Magic Basketball

    Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) goes up for a shot in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., right, drives to the basket while defended by Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    8/8

    Mavericks Magic Basketball

    Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., right, drives to the basket while defended by Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Orlando Magic center Bol Bol (10) blocks a shot by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) goes up for a shot while defended by Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (11) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee, left, while driving to the basket as Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (11) helps defend during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) hangs on the rim after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) reaches for a rebound next to Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke as Magic guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Maxi Kleber (42) watch during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) goes up for a shot as Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) goes up for a shot in front of Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., right, drives to the basket while defended by Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (00) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
DICK SCANLON
·2 min read

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner scored 22 points and the Orlando Magic held Luka Doncic under 30 points for the first time this season in a 94-87 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Doncic, the NBA's leading scorer, finished with 24 points after scoring 30 or more in each of the Mavericks' first nine games. He shot 9 for 29 overall and 2 for 11 from 3-point range.

Spencer Dinwiddle scored 29 points for the Mavericks, who were outrebounded 49-29.

The Magic played for the first time without rookie Paolo Banchero, who sprained his ankle Monday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando, and Jalen Suggs had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The start of the game was moved up by 90 minutes due to the approach of Hurricane Nicole.

Dinwiddie's layup early in the second quarter put Dallas up 34-24, the Mavs' only double-digit lead of the game.

Dallas led 83-82 when Dinwiddie scored with 6:02 remaining, but the Magic answered with eight straight points in a 3 1/2-minute stretch in which Doncic missed two free throws.

A jumper and two free throws by Wagner put Orlando up 94-85 with 56.7 seconds left.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: Dallas planned to bus to Tampa, away from the worst of the approaching storm, to fly to Washington for Thursday night's game against the Wizards. ... F/C Christian Wood missed his first game of the season with a sprained left knee. ... G Tim Hardaway Jr., who left Monday's game at Brooklyn with a left hip strain, played 22 minutes.

Magic: The Magic are hopeful that Banchero, who leads NBA rookies in scoring (23.5) and rebounds (8.3), will miss only one game. ... G Kevon Harris sat out the game with a left rib contusion.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Play at Washington on Thursday night.

Magic: Host Phoenix on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Russell Wilson responds to Pete Carroll's wristband jab: 'We won a lot of games without one'

    While talking about the Seahawks' success under Geno Smith, Pete Carroll applauded his willingness to wear a wristband, unlike his predecessor.

  • Nets GM Sean Marks on naming Jacque Vaughn coach: 'That decision was not up to' Kevin Durant

    Nets GM Sean Marks said Brooklyn's decision to elevate Jacque Vaughn into the head coaching role "was not up to Kevin" Durant.

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to two-year contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to a two-year entry-level contract on Sunday. The 23-year-old netminder posted a 6-0-0 record and .922 save percentage with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. Petruzzelli gives the Maple Leafs some much-needed depth in the crease as Toronto has had several goaltender injuries this season. Regular starter Ilya Samsonov did not play the third period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins due to a knee injury. He was re

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series

    TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who won for the fourth time in six games overall. Devon Toews and Martin Kaut each had a goal and an assist, and Logan O’Connor and Alex Newhook also scored. Lehkonen opened the scoring just 33 seconds into th

  • Canada's Gushue dominates en route to first men's Pan Continental curling crown

    CALGARY — Brad Gushue put a flourish on his team's dominant curling to become the first men's Pan Continental champion on Sunday. To inject levity in a lopsided 11-3 win over South Korea in the final, Canada's skip weaved his final stone of the eighth end under his front leg and delivered it outside of his knee for a trick shot. "I've done it a lot in clinics and stuff like that and shown kids," Gushue said. "Usually I can hit the rings, but I'm a little disappointed it went through there. Epic

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.