Magic Johnson's Granddaughter Dresses Up as Him for Halloween: 'She Did a Heck of a Job!'

The NBA legend has two grandchildren: Gigi, 14, and Avery, 12

magic johnson/instagram Magic Johnson and his granddaughter Gigi

Magic Johnson is one proud grandfather!

The NBA legend, 64, showed off his grandchildren's celeb-inspired Halloween costumes on Wednesday in an a post on Instagram, and the clever outfits were a total hit.

Johnson's granddaughter, Gigi, dressed up as her grandfather, wearing his iconic no. 32 Los Angeles Lakers jersey. Gigi, 14, completed the look with a pair of white Jordan sneakers and a purple glowstick necklace.

Johnson shared the photo of Gigi and wrote, "My granddaughter wanted to dress up as pop pop this year and she did a heck of a job!"

Meanwhile, Johnson's grandson Avery went as rapper Ice Spice. "My grandson is very cool and dressed up as Ice Spice haha," Johnson wrote in is caption on Instagram.

magic johnson/instagram Magic Johnson's grandson Avery

Avery, 12, rocked a hot pink Juicy Couture sweatsuit and a red wig to create the "Deli" rapper's signature look.

Johnson added, "We thank God everyday my son Andre and his wife Lisa blessed us with both of them," before posting the pictures to Instagram.

Gigi and Avery are children of the NBA legend's son, Avery Johnson, and wife Lisa, whom he's been with since 2010.



The retired point guard welcomed Andre, 42, with ex-girlfriend Melissa Mitchell in 1981. Magic also shares two children with his wife Earlitha "Cookie" Johnson: son EJ, 31, and daughter Elisa, 28.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Andre Johnson, Lisa Johnson, Earlitha "Cookie" Kelly, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, Elisa Johnson and EJ Johnson attend the 2014 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 11, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California

The entire Johnson crew got together over the summer during Magic and Cookie's extended European yacht vacation.

Midway through the trip, in July, they welcomed their family aboard their chartered boat, the Phoenix II.

”Cookie and I are excited to have our kids Andre, EJ, Elisa, our daughter-in-law Lisa and grandkids Gigi and Avery join us on the yacht!” Magic wrote alongside a photo of the happy group, posed on the deck, in front of a dramatic backdrop of seaside cliffs.

Magic Johnson/Instagram Magic Johnson and his family

In another photo, Magic and Cookie smile for the camera, with the basketball icon donning slacks and loafers and his wife wearing a sleeveless Prada dress.

A week later, Magic shared pictures from a masquerade party they had onboard.



“The Phoenix 2 crew threw another amazing party tonight for us,” Johnson wrote alongside two photos of his family ​​dressed up in headpieces and masks.

He added about the soiree, which was also attended by acupuncturist Jessica Moore: “It was masquerade-themed and our entire family and Jessica had a great time!”

