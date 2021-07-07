Magic Johnson Sets Sail on a Mediterranean Getaway with Samuel L. Jackson and LL Cool J

Earvin "Magic" Johnson/Instagram

Magic Johnson is enjoying his annual European getaway with some famous friends!

The NBA Hall of Famer, 61, began his vacation with wife Cookie about a week ago, setting sail on a yacht off the coast of Corfu, Greece. The couple's friends Holly Robinson Peete and her husband Rodney Peete joined them on the island of Zakynthos soon after.

"A beautiful day in Zakynthos, Greece overlooking the city with two of our best friends on this earth who we love dearly," Johnson captioned an Instagram photo of the foursome.

"We visited St. Denis (Agios Dionisios) Church today, the largest church in Zakynthos Town. Saint Denis passed away at the age of 75 on December 17th, 1622 and the priests said a special prayer around his tomb."

Since then, Johnson's party has grown to include LL Cool J and his wife Simone Smith, as well as Samuel L. Jackson and his wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson. Vanessa Bell Calloway and her husband Tony Calloway are also in attendance.

The couples have sailed from Greece to Italy, visiting several locations including Capri, Sorrento, and Sardinia.

Over the holiday weekend, Johnson shared photos of the group wining and dining around the country. In one post, the Lakers legend wrote he was "hanging out with my boys in Porto Cervo!"

The others have also been sharing footage from their trip. On Tuesday, LL Cool J posted a video to Instagram showing off the exterior of the massive yacht the couples are traveling on.

The bottom of the ship is open, as crew appears to be docking at Porto Cervo and unloading kayaks and jet skis for them to enjoy.

The 281-foot Aquila yacht is the largest yacht to be built in the USA since the 1930s, according to Burgess, which specializes in the buying and selling of luxury boats.

In addition to seven guest suites, the superyacht also features a a massage room, a hair salon, a gym, two massage rooms and a full bar.

In his Instagram video, LL Cool J also gives his followers a tour of the interior of the boat, including the deck, which is roughly 650 square feet.

The dedicated party deck includes a DJ booth, AV system, smoke machine and a light show.

The Aquila charters at a rate of around $1 million per week. In the winter, it sails the Caribbean and the Bahamas.

Johnson has initiated an annual trip through the Mediterranean waters for the past several years. He also chartered the Aquila in 2019. In addition to Jackson and LL Cool J, other usual guests include Steve Harvey, according to TMZ.