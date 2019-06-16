Magic Johnson congratulates Lakers for finally pulling off Anthony Davis trade

Magic Johnson’s year-long tenure as the Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations was defined by whom he landed and whom he didn’t.

Johnson landed LeBron James and presided over an instant contender in Los Angeles. And then the Anthony Davis trade talks broke down and arguably took the Lakers’ season with it. Johnson ended up stepping down from his position with the Lakers before the end of the regular season, providing another low point for a chaotic season in L.A.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Two months later, the Lakers have pulled off the franchise-altering trade fans have been clamoring for. In his classic Twitter style, Johnson expressed nothing but love and congratulations to the team for pulling off the trade that evaded him as an executive.

Great job by Owner Jeanie Buss bringing Anthony Davis to the Lakers! Laker Nation, the Lakers are back in a championship hunt! Congratulations to the entire organization. I know LeBron James has a big smile on his face. I’m loving this!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

Johnson also took the opportunity to credit controlling owner Jeanie Buss for steering the team to a championship.

Laker Nation, you wanted the great Jeanie Buss to step up and bring a championship team back to LA and she’s doing just that! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

Johnson followed with a news flash that the Lakers still have plenty of cap space as they head into free agency, which may or may not be earmarked for Kemba Walker.

Story continues

And the Lakers still have over $30 million of cap space to spend on free agents starting June 30th. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

It took four tweets for Johnson to mention Lakers general manger Rob Pelinka, though it’s mildly shocking that Johnson mentioned his old co-worker at all.

Johnson is just a few weeks removed from appearing on ESPN and publicly torching Pelinka, repeatedly accusing the executive of stabbing him in the back. Now, Johnson is offering seven words of congratulations.

Great trade Rob Pelinka! Job well done. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 15, 2019

Just think, we’ve still got a whole offseason of Magic Johnson tweets to look forward to. Prepare for all the hard-hitting analysis of the NBA’s top stories.

Magic Johnson has long visualized this moment for the Lakers. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

More from Yahoo Sports: