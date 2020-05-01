Magic Johnson says a Kobe Bryant documentary is happening, could feature new behind-the-scenes footage

With the runaway success of ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” the basketball world is bound to want another multi-part documentary series like the one currently mythologizing Michael Jordan.

If intel from Magic Johnson is to be believed, one such documentary centered around Kobe Bryant and his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers could be coming soon.

Magic Johnson: Kobe Bryant documentary is on the way

Scroll to continue with content Ad

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Johnson said that a documentary about Bryant’s final season is “definitely” happening, possibly with behind-the-scenes footage.

“That’s definitely going to happen,” Johnson said when asked about a possible Bryant documentary. “I think he was smart enough to have a camera follow him, document every movement. We’re going to see a lot of behind-the-scenes things on Kobe. He’ll probably let us into his world with his family.”

The idea of a multi-part docuseries about Bryant figures to receive plenty of interest since the NBA legend’s tragic death earlier this year in a helicopter crash.

Bryant’s career ended with the 2015-16 season, going out on a legendary note with his 60-point finale. It’s easy to imagine that game as the climax of the documentary, preceded by tales of Bryant’s rise from a Philadelphia-area high-schooler to NBA star, his years with Shaquille O’Neal and the latter stages of his career.

A Kobe Bryant version of "The Last Dance" could be on the way. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Bryant fans could get a teaser this Sunday, as “The Last Dance” will air an episode covering Jordan’s relationship with Bryant. Johnson is among those excited.

“I think this is going to be fabulous for all of us who love Kobe Bryant as well as we love Michael Jordan,” Johnson said. “Now we’ll get to see the dynamic of their relationship play out on the screen. We get to see Kobe one more time.”

Johnson reveals he’s getting his own documentary

Story continues

Johnson also took the opportunity to reveal that a documentary about his own life is in the works.

“First, we got Michael Jordan, “The Last Dance.” Then, we’ll have Kobe and his doc. And then the Magic man is coming out with his after that,” Johnson said. “That’s right, I’m coming after Kobe’s. I’m announcing here first.”

Between that and an HBO show about the Showtime Lakers reportedly in the works, get ready for plenty of Magic on your television.

More from Yahoo Sports: