Magic forward Jonathan Isaac only player to stand, not wear Black Lives Matter shirt during national anthem

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac chose not to join his teammates in protest Friday. While the rest of the Magic got down on one knee during the national anthem, Isaac chose to stand.

The 22-year-old Isaac was the only player to do so. Isaac was also the lone player on the court who didn’t wear a Black Lives Matter shirt. Instead, Isaac wore his Magic jersey and warmup pants during the anthem.

Jonathan Isaac is the first player during the restart to stand for the National Anthem.



All the remaining coaches, players, and members of both teams took a knee. pic.twitter.com/i2yy8qCPn3 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) July 31, 2020

With the move, Isaac becomes the first NBA player to stand during the national anthem. During Thursday’s game, every player on the Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz took a knee in protest of racial injustice and police brutality in the United States. Following Thursday’s game, LeBron James said he hopes NBA players made former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick proud.

Why did Jonathan Isaac stand during the national anthem?

Isaac did not discuss his decision to stand prior to Friday’s game, though will likely be asked about it once the game is over. In an interview with Click Orlando in June, Isaac addressed George Floyd’s murder, racism in the United States and police brutality, saying he believes the “answer is Jesus.”

Isaac also spoke about NBA players using their platforms to send a message, but he said it should be done “in a balanced way.”

Magic issue statement supporting protest

Following the national anthem protest, the Magic released a statement supporting Magic players for kneeling in protest.

A statement from the DeVos Family and the Orlando Magic following the demonstration during the national anthem prior to tonight’s NBA restart game. pic.twitter.com/pauXmG62cD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) July 31, 2020

The team said it was proud of its players, and stressed that the protests are not about the military, but about “bigotry, racial injustice and the unwarranted use of violence by police.”

