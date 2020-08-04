Magic face the Pacers, aim for 6th straight win

Orlando Magic (32-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (41-26, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its 5-game win streak alive when the Magic take on Indiana.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Pacers are 26-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana is 18-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic are 20-18 in conference play. Orlando is 6-24 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 44.5 rebounds per game.

The Pacers won the last meeting between these two squads 111-106 on Nov. 23. Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points to help lead Indiana to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 16.4 points and 4.8 rebounds for the Pacers. T.J. Warren is averaging 23 points and five rebounds while shooting 51.9% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Magic. Markelle Fultz is averaging 5.9 assists and 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 8-2, averaging 112.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, eight steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106 points on 44.6% shooting.

Magic: 7-3, averaging 123.7 points, 44.4 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points on 49.2% shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Victor Oladipo: out (rest), Domantas Sabonis: out (foot), Goga Bitadze: out (knee), Jeremy Lamb: out for season (knee).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out for season (acl).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press