Magic face the Kings on 4-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (28-37, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (31-35, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Lake Buena Vista, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into a matchup with Sacramento as winners of four games in a row.

The Magic are 11-17 in non-conference play. Orlando is eighth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.5 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 11.0 boards.

The Kings are 8-16 outside of conference play. Sacramento ranks last in the Western Conference shooting 36.3% from 3-point range.

The Magic won the last meeting between these two squads 114-112 on Jan. 13. Vucevic scored 26 points to help lead Orlando to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vucevic is averaging 19.5 points, 11 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Magic. Terrence Ross is averaging 21.1 points and 4 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games for Orlando.

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Kings. Kent Bazemore is averaging 6.8 rebounds and 11.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 122 points, 43.9 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 49.1% shooting.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 113.9 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points on 46.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Wes Iwundu: day to day (concussion protocol).

Kings: Alex Len: out (re-conditioning).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

