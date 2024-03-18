Magic face the Hornets on 3-game win streak

Charlotte Hornets (17-51, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (40-28, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Magic take on Charlotte.

The Magic are 29-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando has a 16-23 record against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 10-33 against conference opponents. Charlotte averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 8-24 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The Magic score 110.7 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 116.7 the Hornets allow. The Hornets are shooting 45.7% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 47.4% the Magic's opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Magic won 101-89 in the last meeting on March 6. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 22 points, and Vasilije Micic led the Hornets with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Banchero is averaging 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Miles Bridges is averaging 21.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Hornets. Brandon Miller is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 8-2, averaging 106.5 points, 40.9 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 101.9 points, 40.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Seth Curry: out (ankle), Mark Williams: out (back), Cody Martin: out (ankle), Bryce McGowens: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press