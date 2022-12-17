Magic face the Celtics, seek 6th straight win

·2 min read

Orlando Magic (10-20, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (22-8, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando will try to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Magic take on Boston.

The Celtics are 14-6 in Eastern Conference games. Boston averages 119.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Magic have gone 6-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando averages 15.7 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 17 the Magic won 117-109 led by 25 points from Moritz Wagner, while Jayson Tatum scored 31 points for the Celtics.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatum averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, scoring 30.2 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Brown is shooting 52.8% and averaging 24.7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 21.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 21.1 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 116.5 points, 44.2 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Magic: 5-5, averaging 110.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points.

INJURIES:

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (foot), Chuma Okeke: out (knee), Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Jalen Suggs: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • New York plays Indiana, aims for 6th straight road win

    New York Knicks (16-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (15-15, ninth in the Eastern Conference)Indianapolis; Sunday, 5 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: New York hits the road against Indiana aiming to extend its five-game road winning streak.The Pacers have gone 10-7 against Eastern Conference teams. Indiana is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 27.2 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 10.7.The Knicks are 11-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is 3-

  • Irving hits buzzer-beating three to lead Nets 119-116 over beleaguered Raptors

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors were oh so close to ending their season-long losing streak Friday, despite another night of inconsistency. But Kyrie Irving's three-point buzzer-beater with a tenth of a second on the clock, part of a 32-point performance, sent the Raptors trudging off the floor, frustrated once again. The Nets beat the Raptors 119-116, sending them to a season-worst fourth consecutive loss. It's the longest losing streak in sophomore Scottie Barnes' pro career. "It sucks," he said.

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Davis injured, but LeBron leads Lakers past Denver 126-108

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 points, Russell Westbrook had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers smoothly overcame Anthony Davis' latest injury in a 126-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. Davis missed the second half with a right foot injury, but the Lakers still produced some of their prettiest team basketball of the season down the stretch of their second win in six games. Westbrook had his second triple-double off the bench this season

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Browns lose another LB, Owusu-Koramoah (foot) out for season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — For Cleveland's linebackers, it's been an especially painful season. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah became the fourth Browns starting linebacker to sustain a season-ending injury when he hurt his left foot late in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Owusu-Koramoah was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, joining fellow linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. (quadriceps), Jacob Phillips (pectoral) and Sione Takitaki (knee), whose seasons also ended prematurely. A second-round draft

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Kuzmenko, Martin lead Canucks to 4-3 shootout win over Flames

    CALGARY — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the lone goal, Spencer Martin stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks made it six straight road wins on Wednesday night with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames. Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for Vancouver (13-13-3). Martin made 35 saves between regulation and overtime, improving to 9-3-1. Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis replied for Calgary (13-11-6). The Flames fell to 6-1

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Boucher: 'My biggest pet peeve is players not wearing deodorant'

    On the latest episode of 'Hustle Play', Chris Boucher reveals his biggest pet peeves, on and off the court, including the challenge of guarding an opponent who's not wearing deodorant.

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • Thompson, Howden capture ski cross silver at Switzerland World Cup event

    Canada's Marielle Thompson claimed a silver medal in the women's ski cross big final while teammate Reece Howden followed suit on the men's side on Monday in World Cup action in Arosa, Switzerland. Thompson, from Whistler, B.C., duplicated her result from last Thursday's season opener in Val Thorens, France, where she was edged by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund in the final. "Feels great to be back on the podium," a pleased Thompson told Alpine Canada. "I had good, fast starts all day except in the fi

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Young scores 31, Hawks hold off Ball, Hornets 125-106

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and the depleted Atlanta Hawks handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight loss, 125-106 on Friday night. AJ Griffin had 13 points and Frank Kaminsky added 12 for the Hawks (15-15), who shot 63% in the first half and built a 24-point lead. LaMelo Ball had 27 points on seven 3-pointers in his second game back from an ankle injury for the Hornets, who are a league-wors