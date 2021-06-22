This Magic Bullet Blender set is great for smoothies—and on sale for Prime Day 2021

This Magic Bullet personal blender is great for making smoothies.

If you're on the hunt for a personal blender that does a great job at making shakes and chopping frozen fruits, our favorite personal blender for smoothies, the Magic Bullet 11-piece blender set, just got a major price cut for a limited time for Amazon Prime Day 2021.

This 11-piece Magic Bullet just dropped its price to $25, which is down an impressive $14.88 from its retail price of $39.99. Fast, simple and very transportable, it's designed with busy people in mind. While it only has a 250-watt motor, it was strong enough to handle frozen fruit and most other ingredients with the appropriate amount of liquid added to the blending container in our tests.

We were impressed that the Magic Bullet produced some of the silkiest smoothies with the least amount of fuss. Thanks to its cylindrical shape (no crevices!), its blending containers were also a breeze to clean. For the price, wattage and functionality, you won’t find anything better.

