See Kim Kardashian Model Balenciaga’s City Bag in Her Closet

Inez & Vinoodh

Spring is upon us...sort of. Here are the best of the campaigns that have rolled out thus far, including Kim Kardashian and other fashion stars for Balenciaga, Lauren Hutton and Diana Ross for Saint Laurent, Lana Del Rey for SKIMS, and more.

Balenciaga

Starring Kim Kardashian

Inez & Vinoodh

Balenciaga

Starring Pat Field

Inez & Vinoodh

Balenciaga

Starring Paloma Elsesser

Inez & Vinoodh

Marc Jacobs

Starring Cindy Sherman

Juergen Teller

Saint Laurent

Starring Lauren Hutton

David Sims

Juergen Teller

Saint Laurent

Starring Diana Ross

David Sims

SKIMS

Starring Lana Del Rey

Nadia Lee Cohen

SKIMS

Starring Lana Del Rey

Nadia Lee Cohen

SKIMS

Starring Lana Del Rey

Nadia Lee Cohen

MCM

Starring Cara Delevingne

Craig McDean

MCM

Starring Cara Delevingne

Craig McDean

Victoria’s Secret

Starring Paloma Elsesser

ZOEY GROSSMAN

Victoria’s Secret

Starring Adut Akech

ZOEY GROSSMAN

Alo Yoga

Starring Jisoo

courtesy of Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga

Starring Jisoo

courtesy of Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga

Starring Jisoo

courtesy of Alo Yoga

FRAME

Starring Gisele Bündchen

Erik Torstensson

FRAME

Starring Gisele Bündchen

Erik Torstensson

Gucci

David Sims

Gucci

David Sims

Calvin Klein

Starring Jeremy Allen White

Mert Alas

Calvin Klein

Starring Jeremy Allen White

Mert Alas

Prada

Starring Troye Sivan

Willy Vanderperre

Prada

Starring Anok Yai

Willy Vanderperre

Prada

Starring Harris Dickinson

Willy Vanderperre

Proenza Schouler

Starring Pamela Anderson

Davit Giorgadze

Proenza Schouler

Starring Pamela Anderson

Davit Giorgadze

Proenza Schouler

Starring Pamela Anderson

Davit Giorgadze

Bottega Veneta

Starring Kendall Jenner

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta

Starring Kendall Jenner

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta

Starring A$AP Rocky

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta

Starring A$AP Rocky

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta

Balenciaga

Starring Michelle Yeoh

courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga

Starring Eva Herzigová

Courtesy of Balenciaga

Loewe

Starring Maggie Smith

Juergen Teller

Loewe

Starring Maggie Smith

Juergen Teller

You Might Also Like