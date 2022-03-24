Maggie Marilyn’s ‘The Pursuit of Good’ Forever Capsule

Maggie Hewitt, the New Zealand-based designer and founder of label Maggie Marilyn, has released her latest “Forever” capsule this month.

Hewitt’s fashions are rooted in sustainable practices and supply chain, with traceable, organic and repurposed fabrications. The capsule’s look book location highlights the first carbon-positive cotton farm, Good Earth Cotton Farm in Moree, in northern NSW, Australia, where Hewitt sources cotton from.

“When we talk about the climate crisis, education is such an important element…being able to hero people along the journey — showing the farms and growers we work with — is such an important part of what we do,” Hewitt said of using the farm as an educational backdrop.

Within “The Pursuit of Good” capsule, as seen on model Shanina Shaik, ready-to-wear includes circular and transparent styles ranging from colorful cotton blazers, ruched flirty blouses and dresses, a bi-color trenchcoat, a hand-quilted chore jacket (made from leftover materials) and more.

Since pivoting to the direct-to-consumer model (the capsule is available exclusively through the brand’s e-commerce and at both of Hewitt’s stores in New Zealand), the company also noted to reduce its carbon footprint by 73 percent.

“We are a brand that is incredibly optimistic and hopeful about the future. That might feel ironic given our commitment to being a brand that finds solutions to the climate crisis. It’s a heavy topic that doesn’t always feel that hopeful, but like anything throughout history, you need optimism and the belief that you can get to keep going forward. The collection is supposed to feel optimistic, but made from a supply chain that’s hopefully pushing the needle forward.”

