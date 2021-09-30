Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Wore Coordinating Velvet Outfits

After a fashion tour de force of his own with a pink Prada tuxedo, relaxed-fit Italian tailoring, and a very fresh looking (contrary to popular belief) Gucci suit, Jake Gyllenhaal joined his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal at the New York Film Festival premiere of her flick The Lost Daughter. And while the two celebrated the flick at the Venice International Film Festival, this time around, the two siblings coordinated their outfits, walking the carpet in plush velvet. Jake stepped out in a deep green, velvet Bottega Veneta suit paired with a laid-back plain white T-shirt while his older sister wore a floor-length, dark blue velvet gown with a deep V bodice and draped details.

Maggie's outfit continues her latest fashion picks, which have leaned into Old Hollywood, with dramatic gowns in Venice as well as more recently at the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures opening, where she attended wearing a one-shoulder gown by Stella McCartney.

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Jake Gyllenhaal

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

"I think I've always been a director and I just didn't feel entitled to admit it to myself … I think it's a better job for me, actually," Maggie said at the Venice premiere of The Lost Daughter, which is her directorial debut. When Variety asked if she would ever consider directing her little brother — bringing the support from sartorial to professional — she didn't hesitate to say that it'd be an honor, saying, "Yes, it would be great. I'd love to."