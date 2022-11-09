Maggie Hassan projected to win New Hampshire Senate

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D, is projected to hold off a late surge from Don Bolduc, her GOP opponent in New Hampshire's Senate race.

Hassan, a former governor who narrowly won her first Senate term in 2016, was considered the slight favorite heading into Tuesday's election, though Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, saw a late surge in the polls as the national environment turned even more sharply against Democrats.

Had Bolduc flipped Hassan's seat, it would have been incredibly difficult for Democrats to retain control of the Senate, which is currently split 50-50.

PHOTO: U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan applauds on stage during a campaign event in Nashua, N.H., Nov. 06, 2022. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Recognizing the headwinds she faced running in a tough year for Democrats, Hassan sought to distance herself from the national party, criticizing the White House over last year's withdrawal from Afghanistan and its handling of a rise in unauthorized crossings at the southern border.

Bolduc, meanwhile, was considered a weak nominee in a purple state.

Republicans scrambled to elect Chuck Morse, the state Senate president, as their nominee instead, while Democrats meddled in the primary to help push Bolduc over the finish line, thinking his hardline stances would make him easier for Hassan to defeat.

Bolduc ran during the primary as a staunch election denier, insisting that the 2020 White House race was rigged against former President Donald Trump, and was a vocal opponent of abortion access. He tried to moderate those stances after the primary, particularly on the 2020 race, though he struggled to do so, with Hassan repeatedly bringing up his past comments in public appearances and debates.

In a sign of Republicans uncertainty over Bolduc's candidacy, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and GOP outside groups went back and forth in their support, with some cancelling funds before reasserting themselves in force in the race's home stretch when polls showed Bolduc narrowing the gap with Hassan.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

