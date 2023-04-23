Maggie Haberman Reveals Why A 2024 Biden-Trump Rematch Is Set To Be 'Much Uglier'

CNN analyst and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman gave her two cents on a potential 2024 presidential election face-off between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump as she predicted the race is “going to be much uglier.” (You can watch the clip below)

Her remarks come as Biden is reportedly set to announce his reelection campaign as soon as this week while Trump leads other GOP nominees in recent polls such as one from the Wall Street Journal.

Haberman, on Thursday, told CNN’s Alex Marquardt that Biden can point to his record as president unlike back in 2020 and Trump could describe the president’s term as “poorly waged.”

She later noted Americans’ outlook on politics in 2023 as elections have gotten “uglier and uglier.”

“The voters in this country, as you point out, have not felt great about their choices, not just the last election, but in 2016 as well, and yet they have gotten these elections uglier and uglier, and that is really largely a product of how Donald Trump wages politics,” she said.

“So, I expect that this is going to be incredibly nasty, and an X factor is what Biden running is going to look like. COVID so fundamentally — campaign, we’ll see what happens now.”

Haberman, elsewhere in her CNN appearance, said that Trump will use a campaign announcement to “paint himself as the only person who can beat Biden” as he focuses on challengers within his own party.

She questioned how much of Biden’s announcement, however, “breaks through.”

“There has been, on the one hand, I think, content from a lot of Democrats to watch Donald Trump’s problems, particularly legally play out because those are just not general election winners in their minds,” she said.

“And yet, I think there’s been a lot of frustration by the White House that what Biden has been doing as president is not necessarily breaking through in the press and to the public. So, I think that you are going to see a bit of both in the next week.”

