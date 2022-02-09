‘Maggie’ Co-Creator Maggie Mull Inks Overall Deal At 20th Television

Maggie Mull, co-creator of Hulu’s upcoming comedy series Maggie, produced by 20th Television, has signed a new multi-year overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, Mull will continue as executive producer and writer on Maggie, as well as create new series and supervise other writers’ comedies, both live-action and animated, for all platforms for 20th TV, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Maggie was originally picked up by ABC for the 2021-22 season, but moved to Hulu in January, and will stream exclusively in the U.S. as a Hulu Original later this year. Co-created by Mull and Justin Adler, the single camera comedy stars Rebecca Rittenhouse as a young woman trying to cope with life while coming to terms with her abilities as a psychic.

“Maggie Mull is a wildly funny home grown talent who can literally do it all, and we are obsessed with the truly special upcoming Hulu comedy she wrote with Justin Adler,” said Karey Burke, 20th Television President. “We are so glad she said ‘yes’ to this deal and look forward to many successful years together.”

Mull’s credits also include CBS’ comedy Life in Pieces and Fox’s longrunning Family Guy.

“I feel so beyond lucky to have had my first writing job with 20th and it’s by no mistake that I’ve worked exclusively with them ever since,” said Mull. “To continue my creative relationship with them is a dream come true for me, as long as I don’t have to take a new ID photo.”

Mull is repped by UTA, and attorneys Ken Richman and Robby Koch at Hansen Jacobson.

