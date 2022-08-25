Maggie Beer Holdings Limited's (ASX:MBH) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Maggie Beer Holdings' (ASX:MBH) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Maggie Beer Holdings' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Maggie Beer Holdings is:

7.1% = AU$7.7m ÷ AU$109m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every A$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn A$0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Maggie Beer Holdings' Earnings Growth And 7.1% ROE

When you first look at it, Maggie Beer Holdings' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 9.6%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Although, we can see that Maggie Beer Holdings saw a modest net income growth of 18% over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Maggie Beer Holdings' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 14% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Maggie Beer Holdings''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Maggie Beer Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Maggie Beer Holdings doesn't pay any dividend, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Maggie Beer Holdings has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 2 risks we have identified for Maggie Beer Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

