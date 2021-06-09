Maggi ladoo, maggi pani puri: Weird ways people eat Maggi

The majority of the public universally agrees that the popularised comfort of a bowlful of piping hot Maggi has always been the 'most wanted snack. We feel hunger and pleasure, not just for our physical bodies but also for our emotional and spiritual beings. But in the recent pandemic crisis, people have started incorporating this dish into their culinary experiments. Check out some of these bizarre food recipes for Maggi, coming directly from hell.

Maggi Ladoo

Isn't the world suffering enough that someone had to go make Maggi ladooos?

(Source: Facebook) pic.twitter.com/f6irL87Lhc — Zenia Irani (@ZeniaIrani) April 14, 2021

One of most new, and possibly most gruesome, culinary activity is messing-up with 'Maggi Ladoos.' You heard it correctly. It has terrified every one of us, much while it has you. It is indeed a snack mix, a sweet and tangy variant of ladoos.

First, the fiery version of this weird recipe is made by combining fried Maggi with diced bell peppers, croutons, grated cheese, red chilli flakes, and fresh basil. This is then shaped into small rounds and deep-fried as in the manner of pakoras. Ultimately, it is accompanied by sauces or pickles.

And the sugary version is produced by heating pounded jaggery, cardamom granules, including margarine/butter in a skillet. After that, the mix is finished with broken fresh Maggi instant noodles. After that, these are shaped into cubes.

Maggi Pani-poori

How do you want your pani-poori to taste? Is it sweet-flavoured or tangy? Or maybe anything spicier? Although you might have your tastes for the famous street snack, this one might give you nightmares! A photo of a 'Maggi Pani-poori' has taken the world by storm, shocking internet trolls. Yeah, of course, you read that correct! We're appalled by the recent weird food blend of pani-poori filled with noodles.

Story continues

A Twitter user shared a similar picture and its recipe, which shows him filling Maggi noodles inside pani-pooris.

Annoyed pani-poori fans had no intention of forgiving the consumer for tampering with their favourite street food. And the post quickly became inundated by hateful messages. Many users have demanded an explanation from the individual concerned.

Well! All of us require some time to recover from this gross experiment, as it is difficult to comprehend, except that instant noodles and pani-pooris are two of our utmost favourites.

Chocolate Maggi

Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8 — राहुल 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020

About the fact that many people like instant noodles and chocolate, the internet did not like the recipe that combined the two! A Twitter user recently posted a photo of himself creating Chocolate Maggi, which caused quite a buzz online.

Maggi and its tastemaker, a water-filled electric heater, and a chocolate bar are shown in the picture. And many users used memes and jokes to express their displeasure.

Dahi Maggi

Maggi and curd is food for the soul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RmNRVRvnfw — aashiqui (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

Will you ever want to make Maggi with curd? Lending credence to the story, there was also a picture of the dish on Twitter. One such Twitter user tweeted the photo of this horrendous dish, and netizens, for the most part, commented the same to be 'blasphemy!'

The girl concerned made a big stir on the internet when she uploaded a photo of Maggi mixed with curd! While adding a typical comment of how she likes to eat these instant noodles. Seriously, she did something IMPOSSIBLE!

Are you willing to risk making these recipes now?