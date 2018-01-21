Magee leads Wofford to 71-67 comeback win over Chattanooga

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Fletcher Magee sank five 3-pointers and had 26 points to lead Wofford to a 71-67 comeback win over Chattanooga on Saturday night.

Wofford (14-5, 5-1 Southern Conference) trailed by double digits in the first half but used a 15-5 run stretching across both sides of the intermission to tie the game at 36 on Trevor Stumpe's 3-point play with 16:11 left.

The score knotted again at 38, then Wofford took its first lead of the second half with Matthew Pegram's jumper before Chattanooga (6-14, 0-7) responded with a 9-2 run to go back on top 47-42 with under 11 minutes remaining.

The Terriers stayed close and Magee hit a 3-pointer to pull Wofford back into a tie at 61, Nathan Hoover dropped in the go-ahead bucket with 2:49 left and then Magee drained another 3 to pad it. Wofford hung on the rest of the way.

Hoover finished with 16 points and Pegram and Stumpe had 10 points apiece for Wofford.

Chattanooga, which has lost eight in a row, was led by Makinde London, whose 20 points led four Mocs in double figures.