Magee heats up, Wofford downs Western Carolina 77-68

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) -- Fletcher Magee scored 18 points while Trevor Stumpe and Nathan Hoover each scored 17 and Wofford beat Western Carolina 77-68 on Monday night.

Stumpe's layup with 9:18 remaining tied it at 52 and started an 8-2 run. Donovan Theme-Love followed with 1 of 2 free throws, Hoover made a 3-pointer, Matthew Pegram had a layup and Wofford (16-6, 7-2 Southern) never trailed again.

Magee was 7-of-18 shooting overall but made five of his last seven shots in the last 6:05 and scored 13 points. Magee made three 3s in a little more than a two-minute span and the Terriers maintained safe distance from Western Carolina (9-13, 4-5), which missed 8 of 11 shots from the field in the last five minutes.

Pegram scored 14 for Wofford, which made 28 field goals including 10 3s.

Mike Amius led the Catamounts with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Deriece Parks scored 13 and Marc Gosselin scored 10 with 10 rebounds.